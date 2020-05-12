Xbox Series X performance could be a huge letdown

Despite its 12 teraflops of power, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X might only be able to run Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at 30 frames per second at 4K resolution. But the game will benefit from the speedy load times of the console’s SSD.

“Currently, we can guarantee that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will run at least 30 FPS. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will benefit from faster loading times, allowing players to immerse themselves in history and the world without friction,” Ubisoft told Eurogamer Portugal.

"Finally Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will benefit from improved graphics made possible by the Xbox Series X, and we can’t wait to see the beautiful world we’re creating in stunning 4K resolution," the company continued.

Ubisoft did note that 30fps will be a minimum target for Assassin’s Creed Vahalla performance on the Xbox Series X. But for some Xbox fans eagerly awaiting the console’s launch later this year, that information might come as a disappointment.

Microsoft has previously touted that the Xbox Series X will aim to hit the sweet spot of 4K at 60fps for a suite of games, and potentially hit 120fps for other titles and even support up to 8K resolution. With that in mind, seeing Assassin's Creed Valhalla run at 60fps may disappoint some fans.

Of course, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla could be a very demanding game with lots of detail and large spaces for players to explore, which could put a powerful console under strain. But the Xbox One X managed to run the very demanding Red Dead Redemption 2 at a native 4K resolution with a reasonably steady 30fps. So Xbox fans might expect a little more from the Xbox Series X given it’s twice as fast as the Xbox One X.

However, Ubisoft is likely still optimizing its new game for Xbox Series X. So there’s still a decent chance that more performance could be eeked out of the console and allow the next Assassin's Creed game to run at a smoother 60fps.

But this could be a sign of what to expect in terms of game performance on the Xbox Series X, at least when it launches. As a console generation matures, developers tend to get more out of the hardware. Still, we'd like to see a spectacular looking game running at 4K and 60fps minimum to really feel like a new console generation has arrived.

Halo Infinite on target

If you’re an Xbox fan who’s had the wind taken out of your sails at that revelation, we have some better news for you. Halo Infinite is on track and ready to be a launch game for the Xbox Series X.

Xbox executive Aaron Greenberg took to Twitter to reassure fans that despite the coronavirus pandemic and the challenges of working from home, Halo Infinite remains on schedule to be a launch title for Microsoft’s next-generation console.

Love it. Know that I meet with Halo team every week. They are working incredibly hard for their fans trust me. Just give us a little patience as everyone is WFH right now and dealing with a lot so everything is harder. But team is cooking up some 🔥🔥🔥May 6, 2020

So far, we’ve only seen two brief trailers for Halo Infinite, neither of which give us much of a clue as to how it’ll play like or what the overarching story might be. But Greenberg tweeted that the 343 Industries team is “cooking up some fire.”

That suggests the game is in a good condition, and we’d expect to see proper footage for Halo Infinite in Microsoft’s July exclusives event.