USPS funding could save stimulus check 2 — here's how

The status of stimulus check 2 has been in limbo since the Senate departed Washington D.C. for its scheduled recess last week without a finalized coronavirus relief bill.

Although several White House officials have called for lawmakers to return to the negotiation table, there may be a new motivating factor for getting a stimulus bill passed: the United States Postal Service.

President Trump has threatened to withhold funding for the USPS due to his opposition to universal mail-in voting. On Sunday, however, his chief of staff Mark Meadows said in an interview on CNN's State of the Union that "postal funding" could be included in the pending stimulus bill if Democrats "come back to Washington."

"If my Democrat friends are all upset about this, come back to Washington, D.C.," Meadows said.

"Let's go ahead and get a stimulus check out to Americans. Let's make sure that small businesses are protected with an extended [Payroll Protection] Program and put the postal funding in there. We'll pass it tomorrow. The president will sign it."

The Senate and House of Representatives are both on recess until September. But that doesn't mean negotiators can't work to reach a stimulus bill agreement.

If they do, the Senate could be called back to vote on the bill so it can be passed off to President Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has already called Democrats back to Washington in order to consider new legislation to protect the USPS, according to Fox News. The Delivering for America Act would "prohibit the Postal Service from implementing any changes to operations or level of service it had in place on January 1, 2020.”

As it is, framework for a stimulus check 2 date likely won't happen before the end of August. But because the IRS has a distribution infrastructure from the first round of stimulus checks, payments could start to go out two weeks after a bill is passed.

Though legislation about stimulus check 2 eligibility and amounts hasn't been passed, we can help you find out how much money you may qualify for.

Taxpayers who earn less than $75,000 per year (if single) or $150,000 per year (if married) can expect a $1,200 or $2,400 payment, respectively.

Taxpayers earning more than $99,000 (if single) and $198,000 (if married) wouldn't receive a payment.

To find out how much you could receive with stimulus check 2, enter your tax information into the second stimulus check 2 calculator. It will tell you, based on your personal circumstances, what your check amount could be.