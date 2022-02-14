Total War: Warhammer 3 is cleaner, meaner and embraces chaos

For a long time Total War and Warhammer seemed like logical bedfellows, but Creative Assembly's grand strategy game was pretty much all about historical scenarios rather than grimdark fantasy. But that all changed in 2016 with Total War: Warhammer.

The game successfully blended both the complex campaign and 3D battle modes of traditional Total War with the asymmetric and hugely varied factions, creatures and lore of fantasy Warhammer. Such was the success of this formula that Total War Warhammer 2 followed it, introducing the New World and a plethora of fresh races and factions to command and conquer with.

Now we've entered the end times for the series with Total War: Warhammer 3 marking an end to the trilogy. And it plans to end on a bang.

Not only does TW:W3 introduce a hefty eight factions to the fray, it also builds and refines the formula established in the previous games to a fine point.

I've not had enough time to plumb the Marianas Trench-like depth of TWW3 yet, but my impressions are pretty positive from the very start.

Clean cuts

(Image credit: Creative Assembly)

As soon as the game starts, you get the option of either diving headfirst into the main campaign or taking on a prologue story to set the scene. The latter helps coach new players through the game's mechanics, as well as letting veterans dust off their strategy skills.

I'm no stranger to Total War games, but I opted for the prologue, which saw me fill the boots of Kislev Prince Yuri on a quest into the harsh and frozen Chaos Wastes to find out what's happened to a god-bear they Kisleveites worship.

Not only does this help give me a taste of a new Total War faction — inspired by the Medieval-era Rus peoples of Russia — but it gives me a chance to appreciate some of the changes Warhammer 3 brings in.

In a nutshell, this is the Total War Warhammer many PC gamers know and love, but with fresh factions and new world map to explore.

However, tweaks to the interface and new streamlining options help take out the initial sting of complexity and information overload Total War games can drop on you. Don't get me wrong, the game is deep even at a first glance, but all the information it serves up both on the campaign map and on battles feels more digestible.

For example, it's now easier to see how likely an offer made in the diplomacy panel will be accepted, thanks to a color-coded rating system. There are a lot of characters who all gain skill as the campaign progresses, but a new auto skill option lets you have the AI take care of that for you, meaning less fiddling around in menus for a raft of generals you're not really fussed about.

And you can now trade settlements with other factions, allowing you to offload a single settlement to get another that might help you complete the set in a province, rather than invade it, potentially ruining a perfectly good alliance. Sieges are also sped up, with defending garrisons taking attrition straight away rather than after ten or so turns, forcing them to attack or desperately wait for reinforcements.

All this could and should make it easier to press on with making the big tactical decisions on the campaign map rather than carry out time-sapping admin as the game progresses.

On the battle map it’s war as usual, with a few neat additions. For example, static troops can now brace automatically against charges meaning they won’t be scattered as much by a group of charging monstrosities. But the flipside to this is a savvy general will make sure to flank and charge moving troops for maximum effect.

Embracing the chaos

(Image credit: Creative Assembly)

The clutch of new factions also promise to be very interesting. Kislev seems to offer a relatively strong yet flexible roster of troops, from gunners to a huge magical polar bear. While Grand Cathay, inspired from ancient Chinese dynasties, has a more defensive line up.

The Ogre Kingdoms unsurprisingly have a bunch of big burly ogres. And the demon factions are flush with damage-dealing creatures with a range of abilities that make life miserable for anything facing them.

These demon factions, which cover the four chaos gods of Khorne, Nurgle, Tzeentch and Slaanesh, or draw from all, promise to be rather interesting with different traits and approaches to war.

In one battle, I had a Khorne army that gave me a clutch of demons and armoured Chaos Warriors, all with the aim of outputting as much damage as possible. They faced off against another Khorne army, as well as an army in the service Nurgle, which saw poison and bile spewing monsters creep across the map, gradually debilitating my troops rather than outright destroying them; I lost this fracas.

But using this knowledge I then entered another battle, this time on the side of Nurgle and facing off against the famously tough Dwarven forces. Through wearing the dwarves down with poison, as well as using well-established flaking and cycle-charging tactics from Total War games of yore, I manage to overcome a well-armed and armoured force.

(Image credit: Creative Assembly)

At their core, all Total War battles are effectively an elaborate game of rock paper scissors, with armoured swordsmen beating spearmen, but getting run down by cavalry, who are then poked to death by spears.

But Total War: Warhammer brought in a degree of asymmetry, with some factions lacking good cavalry or ranged units, but making it up in magic and monsters, while others have a killer artillery core but weak front-line fighters. This all makes for more interesting battles than the historic Total War games.

Now with the introduction of the daemon factions, as well as the ogres and the new human factions, TW:W3 promises to be one of the most interesting Warhammer games around.

Faction tactics, traits and strategies, also have a deeper effect on the campaign map. For example, the Ogre Kingdoms don’t care for settlements and instead rove around in camps in the quest to eat up pretty much everything around. Whereas Tzeentch is all about manipulating the map, using magic to wrestle the control of a settlement from its owner or forcing war between factions.

The sheer depth here means I’ve not even started scratching the surface. The past two Total War: Warhammer games deliver compelling campaigns that got expanded with free and paid DLC updates. But TW:W3 looks set to make for a scintillating set of campaigns from the very start. And with some refinements, it should be easier than ever to jump feet first into the grim world of Warhammer and the deep strategy of Total War.

Total War: Warhammer 3 will be released on February 17, and I expect I'll be thoroughly wrapped up in it by then. But not only does the game by itself look vast, it’s likely to only get larger if Creative Assembly adds in new campaigns and content. I’m also expecting to see a Moral Empires campaign come along in time that will basically combine all the maps and factions of all three games together in an epic war of domination.

The third Total War: Warhammer game might mark the end of the series for Creative Assembly, but in reality it’s also just the beginning, and I’m excited to see where it goes.