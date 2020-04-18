This is the best AirPods Pro deal we've ever seen and it's selling out fast

Everyone is trying to save money these days, which is why this AirPods Pro deal deserves your attention.

While supplies last, Verizon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $224.99. (The discount is applied during checkout and you don't have to be a Verizon customer to take advantage of this deal). That's $25 off and one of the best AirPods deals we've ever seen. In fact, it beats Amazon's current sale price of $234, which was previously the best AirPods Pro deal.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $224 @ Verizon

The AirPods Pro are the headphones we've wanted all along from Apple. They're resistant to both sweat and water (IPX4 certified), and they feature built-in noise cancellation. This is the cheapest AirPods Pro deal we've seen. View Deal

Today's best Apple AirPods Pro deals Apple Airpods Pro Apple $249 View Apple AirPods Pro Adorama $249 View Apple AirPods Pro with... BHPhoto $249 View

The AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds we've reviewed. They sport a redesigned, compact form factor with three built-in microphones and six sensors. They're also fitted with Apple's H1 chip, so they connect to your iPhone or MacBook instantly. This is likely the best AirPods Pro deal we'll see till Amazon Prime Day.

As we note in our AirPods Pro review, we love their noise-cancelling performance, water resistance, and their Transparency mode, which lets you hear ambient noise when noise cancellation is turned on.

I personally own these buds and use them for every workout. Whether I'm doing burpees in my living room or running outdoors, they sound great and stay in place. I previously owned the Jabra Elite Active 65t, but those buds would constantly fall out when running. The AirPods Pro are my favorite workout earbuds and also my go-to buds for everyday.