The TCL 6-Series is back this year with a feature gamers are going to love

While TCL didn’t have much to show us back at CES, the makers of the competitively priced TCL 6-Series say that it’s got a new model for 2022 that gamers are going to love.

Dubbed the TCL 6-Series R655, the latest iteration of the 4K HDR TV uses Mini-LED with a quantum dot filter with support for up to 144Hz when connected to a PC. The built-in smart platform will once again be Roku TV and, in terms of HDR support, there’s HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision as well as support for Dolby Atmos audio.

Best of all, though, the company says the pricing won’t change from previous years — the 55-inch TCL 55R655 will come in at $699; the 65-inch 65R655 will cost $999 at launch; and the larger 75-inch TCL 75R655 will sell for $1,499.

The TCL R655 release date is early September, which means you’ll be seeing them online starting shortly on TCL’s website and on store shelves sooner rather than later.

Low on cost, high on performance

If you haven’t heard of the TCL 6-Series before now, it’s a model that carries some serious clout in the AV community for its performance that punches well above its price. The under-$1,000 TV market is crowded, but for years the 6-Series has held a top spot on editors' lists, including our own best TVs under $1,000 guide.

Previous iterations of the TV — the TCL R625 and TCL R635 — continue to be strong picks for people who want a solid value TV, but the new R655 should offer improved performance compared to the previous versions.

That being said, without having seen the new TCL R655 series for ourselves it’s hard to say how well it carries on that tradition. However, if we had to guess, it sounds just as good as previous models if not a little better thanks to the support for higher refresh rate on PC and higher number of contrast control zones.

Looking for one of the best budget TVs? We'll have a review of the TCL R655 soon, but check out our reviews of the TCL R635, the Vizio OLED and the Hisense H8G Quantum if you want to see what's already available.