The iPhone 12 could be delayed until November

A new iPhone 12 leak has explained that we may see a small delay to the reveal and launch of the phone. And also explains why all the unofficial designs we've seen so far look so different.

Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech took to Twitter to relay what he's heard about delays to Apple's manufacturing operation as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. As you can read below, he says that while things are returning to normal in the supply chain, the damage has already been done, and we'll see the iPhone 12 in October or November instead of the normal September.

So all the iPhone 12 renders and leaks you’re seeing right now? Yeah, none of that is even finalized right now and the leaks are likely a mix of all prototypes being considered.March 24, 2020

He explains that while the iPhone 12 is still pencilled in for mass production in May, it's not going to be ready in time. This is because Apple isn't sending its American executives over to China to approve the final design due to travel bans put in place in order to prevent risking travellers' exposure to infection. This means that the prototyping stage isn't yet complete and that Apple is already two months behind schedule.

Because there is not a final design yet, Prosser explains, the renders and images you see around the internet are based on various different prototypes all blended into one design as chosen by the artist. It explains why there is so much variation between them, but also means that we're unlikely to have seen one that's particularly close to the real phone we'll see later this year.