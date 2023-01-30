The first foldable iPad just tipped for 2024 launch — here's what we know

By Tom Pritchard
Apple's first foldable could arrive next year

iPhone Flip Concept
(Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

We’ve already heard reports that Apple may not release any new iPads in 2023, instead focusing its effort on the Apple VR/AR headset. But according to Ming-Chi Kuo (opens in new tab), 2024 could be a big year for the iPad, with the analyst predicting the launch of the iPad mini 7 and the long-rumored foldable iPad.

Kuo predicts that the next big iPad release will be the iPad mini 7, which he expects to enter mass production in the first quarter of 2024. Kuo is also optimistic that the foldable iPad will arrive next year, complete with a kickstand made of carbon fiber

Kuo isn’t the only person predicting a weak year for iPad refreshes. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has claimed most Apple products will be taking a break in 2024. Barring the iPhone, which will no doubt religiously stick to its annual refresh cycle, we’re not likely to see any updated products until the first half of 2024.

While Kuo has tipped the iPad mini 7 to come first, Gurman has had more to say about the next wave of iPad Pros. There may be an OLED display coming to the iPad Pro range, alongside a glass back capable of wireless charging. There have also been rumors of larger iPad Pros, up to 16 inches in size, though very little has been reported on that possibility.

But none of that compared to the possibility of the foldable iPad. We’ve heard some rumors suggesting the tablet could arrive in 2024, including talk from the current-foldable king, Samsung. We still don't know what sort of specs to expect, but Kuo believes it will have a kickstand made out of the super-strong and lightweight carbon fiber. Not just that, but the analyst expects that may help kickstart a trend of foldables with kickstands in the future.

There’s still a lot we don't know about the upcoming iPads, or when most of them will arrive. But it’s looking like 2024 is going to be a very busy year for the iPad.

Automotive Editor

Tom is the Tom's Guide's Automotive Editor, which means he can usually be found knee deep in stats the latest and best electric cars, or checking out some sort of driving gadget. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining that Ikea won’t let him buy the stuff he really needs online. 

