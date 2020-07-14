Stimulus check 2 nears as McConnell reveals Senate debate date

The stimulus check 2 may be approved by the U.S. Senate sooner rather than later, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) has suggested that lawmakers will take up a bill as early as next week.

McConnell said Monday (July 13) that he expects the Senate to begin debate on its own version of the next stimulus package soon, Newsweek reports . He also suggested that lawmakers may have something ready to go before the Senate breaks for its next recess after Aug. 10.

"When my members come back next week, we'll start socializing it with them, begin to discuss it with the Democrats and start the legislative process," McConnell said. "I think you can anticipate this coming to a head sometime within the next three weeks, beginning next week."

McConnell has previously suggested that his version of the next stimulus package will include direct payments to Americans, though benefits could be limited to people who make less than $40,000 per year. Some Senate Republicans have pushed back against the idea of sending additional stimulus checks to individuals and families.

The Senate is facing a time crunch to push a proposal through before its August recess. If a bill isn’t approved by both houses, stimulus check 2 could be delayed until lawmakers return after Sept. 8.

Other stimulus-package proposals

While the Senate plans to write its own stimulus bill, there are a number of options already on the table. The Heroes Act, which the U.S. House of Representatives approved in May, actually expands relief payments for individuals and families beyond what was provided in the Cares Act earlier this spring.

Meanwhile, President Trump has said on separate occasions that " very generous " benefits may be coming " very soon ," Vice President Pence has suggested a payroll tax cut and White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow stated that " direct checks are probably going to be part " of a second stimulus package.

Finally, a group of economists is pushing for ongoing checks to individuals and families for as long as it takes the economy to rebound.

Locate your first stimulus check

Many stimulus payments from the Cares Act have likely made their way into mailboxes and bank accounts at this point, but if you haven’t yet received your benefits, look up the status using the IRS's Get My Payment app . If you need additional assistance, call the IRS stimulus check phone number to speak to a representative.

You might also want to sign up for stimulus check notifications via USPS's Informed Delivery tool to find out when your check or stimulus check debit card is scheduled to arrive.