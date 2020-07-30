Stimulus check 2 could include millions more people — see how much you could get

The recently released HEALS Act, the Senate Republican’s proposal for stimulus check 2, would send another round of $1,200 payments to Americans who received benefits earlier this year—but it would also expand relief to include college students and older dependents.

Under the CARES Act, single individuals who earned less than $75,000 per year and married individuals making up to $150,000 were eligible for the first $1,200 stimulus check, while those making up to $99,000 or $198,000, respectively, received prorated benefits. Families with children ages 16 and younger got an extra $500 per dependent.

The Senate GOP bill follows the same formula, but it would expand the stimulus check 2 amount with a $500 benefit to include older dependents: college students and adults with disabilities, for example.

One thing to keep in mind, though, is that the $500 payment would go to the tax filers claiming the dependents, not to the dependents themselves.

The HEALS Act does not appear to cap the number of claimed dependents per family.

The Tax Foundation estimates that 26 million additional dependents would be eligible for payments under this proposal, with the average rebate totaling $1,523. You can use this stimulus check 2 calculator to see how much you’ll get.

Stimulus check 2 eligibility: Do you qualify?

The HEALS Act does not expand direct payments for any group beyond older dependents.

House Democrats passed the HEROES Act in May. That bill also would have expanded stimulus check 2 to older dependents but at the full $1,200 . However, families could claim a maximum of three dependents for a total relief payment of $6,000.

The HEROES Act also would have made non-citizens — workers using taxpayer identification numbers rather than Social Security numbers — eligible for stimulus check 2, but the Senate proposal does not include this provision.

While much of this second stimulus package remains up for debate, Senate Republicans and House Democrats generally agree on the need for and details of stimulus check 2.