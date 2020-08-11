Stimulus check 2 bill could include 'more money'

Stimulus check 2 negotiations may start from scratch with a key change — more relief money to allocate. Now that talks have postponed the Senate's recess, it seems lawmakers are willing to expand the next stimulus bill's funds if it means ending the stalemate created by the HEALS Act.

In an interview on Monday with CNBC, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he's "prepared to put more money on the table," as the White House's representative during stimulus check 2 bill discussions.

The latest status on stimulus check 2 negotiations

Use this stimulus check 2 calculator to see how much money you could get

“The president is determined to spend what we need to spend," said Mnuchin. "We’re prepared to put more money on the table."

The Treasury Secretary added that the Democrats involved in stimulus check 2 negotiations, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, are "willing to compromise."

This comes after stimulus bill talks halted on Friday because the parties involved couldn't agree on how much money should be allocated for enhanced federal unemployment benefits and other relief initiatives. President Trump responded by taking executive action with a series of bills, one of which extends unemployment benefits at the reduced rate of $400 per week.

But one thing all negotiators agree on — including President Trump — is a second round of direct payments to low-earning Americans in the form of stimulus check 2. Though there are a few different proposals to consider, it appears most lawmakers are in favor of another $1,200 check for those who met March's CARES Act eligibility requirements.

Stimulus check 2 eligibility: Will you get a second round?

There are different approaches pitched for stimulus check 2, but it’s likely that Americans who received the $1,200 check under the CARES Act will receive the same amount for a second time.

Single individuals making up to $75,000 per year and married individuals jointly making up to $150,000 per year qualify for the full payment.

Those earning more than $75,000 or $150,000 but less than $99,000 or $198,000 will get prorated checks. Anyone earning above the upper limits got nothing.

In addition, benefits may increase for families with dependents: The Senate’s HEALS Act would add $500 per dependent of any age, including college students and adults with disabilities. This stimulus check 2 calculator shows you how much you'd get under the HEALS Act.

The best webcams for working from home