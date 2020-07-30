Stimulus check 2 could exceed $1,200, says President Trump

The stimulus check 2 "may go higher than" the HEALS Act's proposed $1,200, President Trump said on Wednesday.

In an interview in Texas with Yourbasin, an ABC-operated affiliate, Trump responded to several questions about COVID-19, among them whether the president is satisfied with the Senate's new stimulus plan.

"We’re going to see it may go higher than that actually," said Trump when asked if a stimulus check 2 amount of $1,200 is enough.

"I’d like to see it be very high because I love the people," said the President. "I want the people to get it."

Another round of checks could be on the way to millions, but the stimulus check 2 date is unclear due to disagreements in Congress over the HEALS Act's framework.

The President's comments on Wednesday suggests the White House is pushing for larger direct payments to Americans, which could further complicate stimulus check 2 negotiations and add pressure to getting another coronavirus relief bill passed before the Senate goes on recess August 10.

Stimulus check 2 amount: $1,200 or more?

A key similarity between the proposed stimulus check 2 vs stimulus check 1 is $1,200 payments for those who qualify. This could change if the President's statement on Wednesday about larger checks is considered in the ongoing stimulus plan negotiations.

For now, the HEALS Act calculator lets you determine your stimulus check 2 eligibility. If you meet the stimulus check 2 criteria, the calculator will let you know how much money to expect if the HEALS Act is passed in its current form.

If you’re a single taxpayer earning less than $75,000 or married earning less than $150,000, you’ll receive the full $1,200. That amount decreases the more you make, with relief phasing out for single filers earning more than $99,000 and married filers earning more than $198,000.

Stimulus check 2 cheat sheet: What's included in the HEALS Act

Wondering what else is included in the new stimulus check 2 bill? Here's a few of the key economic initiatives covered by the HEALS Act: