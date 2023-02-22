Sony unveils $150 wireless noise-canceling headphones with 35-hour battery life

Sony has unveiled that two new models will join its 2023 wireless headphones lineup with the noise-canceling over-ear WH-CH720N headphones (pictured above) priced at $149 / £99, and the on-ear WH-CH520 model priced at $59 / £49. At the time of writing, there were no price details for these models in Australia, but the U.S. dollar prices convert to around AU$220 and AU$90 respectively based on current exchange rates.

For budget-conscious buyers seeking noise cancelation tech, the WH-CH720N are the follow-up to the company's WH-CH710N over-ear headphones that launched in 2020. Available in black, white, and blue color options, the new 720N are available to pre-order via Sony's website (opens in new tab) and go on full sale in March.

The Sony WH-CH720N incorporate the same Integrated Processor V1 chip as found in the company's flagship XM5 headphones. (Image credit: Sony)

Although a $150 pair of headphones aren't likely to be up to the noise-defeating capabilities of the company's $399 WH-1000XM5 flagship headphones — one of the best noise-canceling headphones available — the new WH-CH720N headphones sport dual noise sensor technology to cancel out background noise. They also incorporate the same Integrated Processor V1 chip as found in the XM5, so you can bet they'll be pretty effective at reducing background noise all the same.

The WH-CH720N are also compatible with the Sony Headphones Connect app to enable wearers to adjust the level of ambient sound across 20 different levels.

At just 6.8 ounces (192g), the WH-CH720N are Sony’s lightest overhead wireless headphones with noise canceling. Battery life is said to run to 35 hours with noise canceling on, which is 5 hours longer than the flagship WH-1000XM5; we look forward to testing this out in our full review.

Sony's most affordable wireless headphones

The $59 WH-CH520N feature built-in mics for hands-free calling and noise suppression processing for clear calls. (Image credit: Sony)

Like the WH-CH720N, the $59 on-ear WH-CH520 wireless headphones go on sale in March and can be pre-order via Sony's website (opens in new tab). They're available in four color options including black, blue, white, and beige (in selected territories). They don't offer noise canceling, but they do have built-in mics for hands-free calling and noise suppression processing to help make clear calls even in noisy environments. Battery life is said to run up to 50 hours.

Both the WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 feature multipoint connectivity, along with swift and fast pairing. The WH-CH720N have voice assistant support using “Okay Google” or “Alexa” wake words.

Build and finish look to be up to Sony's usual high standards, but we'll make a thorough assessment in our full review coming soon.

Once again, the noise-canceling over-ear WH-CH720N headphones are priced at $149 / £99, and the on-ear WH-CH520 headphones are priced at $59 / £49. Both models are available to order from Sony's website (opens in new tab) or via online retailers including Amazon (opens in new tab) and Best Buy (opens in new tab).

