Sony gives update on live-action PlayStation video game movies and shows at CES 2024

At CES 2024, consumer tech is awash in a new era of AI integration, but all of this immense innovation didn’t stop Sony from highlighting its slate of upcoming video game adaptations.

On the heels of its Afeela car demonstration, which had Sony COO Izumi Kawanishi on stage driving the electric vehicle with a PlayStation DuelSense controller, Sony Pictures dove right in on all things entertainment. The production house has a suite of exciting video game shows on the near horizon, including both "God of War" and "Horizon" series still in the writing phase.

Additionally, Sony also released a short teaser for an upcoming "Gravity Rush" movie, which will leverage the firm’s advanced visualization facility called Torchlight for additional levels of fidelity. The firm also announced a live-action "One Punch Man" film and a "Patapon" project in the works, as well as highlighting its involvement in Nintendo’s "Legend of Zelda" movie.

Thus, it’s going to be a busy year for Sony Pictures, and that’s only what we know about thus far.

'Horizon,' 'God of War' are in the writing phase

In its CES 2024 showcase, Sony relayed that work on both of its biggest live-action projects, "God of War" and "Horizon Zero Dawn," is still underway. It might be quite a while before fans get any taste of either worlds, as the company explained that they are still in the writing phase, with "Horizon" finding its home on Netflix and "God of War" coming to Amazon's Prime Video sometime in the near future.

Although little else was said about the nature of the movie, Sony did showcase a small snippet of content from its upcoming "Gravity Rush" movie. It’s all but a mere 11 seconds but highlights the technology going into the creation of these movies and shows headed up by the advanced visualization facility Torchlight.

In the same footage, a sneak peek of an animated "Patapon" project also made the rounds. The side-scrolling rhythm action game hasn't been seen on a PlayStation console since 2011 on the PSP with "Patapon 3," making this revelation quite an interesting prospect for fans starving for more.

Sony has been committed to bringing many of its most beloved video game IP to the silver screen as seen with existing shows like HBO’s "The Last of Us" and Peacock’s "Twisted Metal," as well as in films with "Uncharted" and "Grand Turismo." It’s proving to be a compelling avenue of success for the firm, as many more video game adaptations are potentially in the works, including projects based on the likes of "Ghost of Tsushima", "Metal Gear Solid," "Infamous," "Shadow of the Colossus" and (maybe even most surprisingly) "Bloodborne."

Announced earlier this past December, Hideo Kojima’s "Death Stranding" is likewise getting its own live-action film headed up by A24. Clearly, there’s a method to the madness and live-action video game adaptations aren’t slowing down any time soon.

Sony and Nintendo reunite

Following up on all of its PlayStation adaptations, Sony CEO Kenichiro Hirada took to the stage to give his excitement on the upcoming "Legend of Zelda" movie, which Sony Pictures will be producing.

“This live-action film will deliver an amazing tale of adventure and discovery.” Kenichiro Hirada

Alongside Sony Pictures is also Marvel and Nintendo producer Avi Arad, and Shigero Miyamoto will also be overseeing the film as he did on 2023’s "Super Mario Bros." Wes Ball, director on the "Maze Runner" series and the upcoming "Planet of the Apes" film, is also tapped to direct the "Legend of Zelda" movie.

It’s unclear as of yet what the film will follow specifically — if it will cover events as seen in the "Breath of the Wild" and "Tears of the Kingdom" games, or something new entirely. No matter the case, it will hopefully prove to be far more enjoyable than 2009’s "Legend of Zelda: The Hero of Time," that's for sure.

Sony Pictures also announced a "One Punch Man" film as the final uppercut of its CES 2024 showcase. The movie has long been known for some time, with Justin Lin directing (announced all the way back in 2022). Here’s to hoping an official trailer drops sometime later this year.

