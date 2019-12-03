Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 865: Everything we know so far

WAILEA, Hawaii — We now know officially which processor is going to power 2020's top Android phones, which likely includes Samsung's Galaxy S11.

Mobile processor maker Qualcomm just took the wraps off the Snapdragon 865, a mobile chipset with integrated 5G that's likely to feature in a number of flagship phones from the likes of Samsung, Google, LG and OnePlus.

But the Snapdragon 855 will have some company. Qualcomm has also taken the wraps off the Snapdragon 765, a more mid-tier chip that also features integrated 5G. In addition, Qualcomm promises advanced AI processing for the Snapdragon 765, and a gaming-focused version — the Snapdragon 765G — should bring optimized graphics performance and power consumption features to midrange phones in the same vein as the Snapdragon 730G chipset released earlier this year.

It's no mystery why Qualcomm would produce more chipsets with built-in 5G connectivity. That gives phone makers more options for ramping up the number of 5G-ready phones at a wider range of prices. The first 5G phones to arrive this year are on the pricey side — the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren costs $899 at T-Mobile, while the Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G from Samsung both start at $1,299. Getting 5G to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 700 series of chipsets should mean more affordable 5G phones in 2020.

And 5G networks figure to be more prevalent in the coming year. While all four major U.S. carriers have flipped the switch on 5G coverage in some areas, it's still largely restricted at this point to select parts of certain cities. That's starting to change — T-Mobile launched its nationwide 5G network which promises coverage for 5,000 cities, and AT&T also plans to introduce a more extensive 5G network in select cities this month. Qualcomm wants phone makers to have devices ready as those networks extend their reach.

Qualcomm was mum today (Dec. 2) on other details about the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 765 platforms, including what benefits to expect from the new mobile processors. If past updates are any indication, though, we can expect to hear about how the new chips will improve performance without draining battery life, and Qualcomm's also likely to focus on camera improvements that the new chipsets can power.

Expect more details about the Snapdragon 865 and what it means for your next smartphone to emerge this week, as the chip maker hosts its annual developer summit in Hawaii, where it unveils its processor plans for the coming year.

One thing you won't hear about this week is which phone makers will be adopting the Snapdragon 865 in their next flagships, though we can make a pretty good guess. The new chip's predecessor — the Snapdragon 855 — powered most of the big Android releases this year, including the Galaxy S10 family, the new Galaxy Note 10s, Google's Pixel 4 lineup, LG's V50 and G8 flagships, and both the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T. It's a safe bet the successors for those phones coming out in 2020 will adapt the Snapdragon 865 as their chipset of choice.