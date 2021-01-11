smart locks of CES 2021

Smart locks are one of the most popular smart home devices, and with good reason: Not only do they make it easier to unlock your door, but they also let you know who’s opening the door, wherever you may be.

At CES 2021, the biggest trend for smart locks has been the introduction of fingerprint sensors. While there already are several smart locks on the market with this technology, this next year will see fingerprint readers in many more devices, making it much easier for homeowners to get into their houses, even if they forget their key or pin code.

Here’s a look at the smart locks that are coming in 2021.

BenjiLock By Hampton Sport Lock

You never have to remember your code with this padlock, which uses your fingerprint to open. This second-generation model, which has a stainless steel shackle, is smaller and lighter than the original. It can store up to 10 fingerprints, so you can use it among multiple individuals.

The lock has a USB-rechargeable lithium battery that the company says should last up to six months on a charge. It’s available in bright white, red and black, and sells for $29.99.

BenjiLock By Hampton Bike Lock

If you’ve got an electric bike, why not get an equally high-tech lock? While this smart bike lock can be opened using a traditional key, you can also unlock it using your fingerprint, handy if you don’t want to carry - or you forget - your key at home as I’ve done more than once. The lock can store up to 10 fingerprints, so it can be used by other family members. It has an 8-inch hardened steel shackle that’s bolt cutter-resistant and a pick- and drill-resistant cylinder The lock is also IP65-rated and has USB-rechargeable lithium batteries that last up to 6 months on a charge. The lock will be available for $79.

BenjiLock By Hampton Door Lock

While not a traditional smart lock — it doesn’t connect to an app, nor can you control it remotely — Hampton’s newest deadbolt can be opened using its fingerprint sensor, a numeric code, or by using a traditional key. What separates this lock from others is its ability to work even when not connected to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth; you can program it entirely on the lock itself. The lock can store up to 10 fingerprints and 25 codes; one feature we especially like is its capacitive touchscreen, which shifts the numbers around so that your code cannot be guessed by fingerprint smudges. The lock runs on four AA batteries, is available in Tuscan Bronze and satin nickel, and has a suggested retail price of $159.

Lockly Duo

The Duo looks much like Lockly’s existing smart locks — a keypad and a fingerprint reader at the top, with a lever below — but has both a deadbolt and a door latch built in. This not only provides a more unified look should you choose to replace your door’s hardware, but it allows you to both unlock your door and open it in one go. When connected to your home network using the Secure Link Wi-Fi Hub (sold separately), you can monitor and control the lock remotely. The Lockly Duo isn’t cheap, though: It’ll cost $399 when it’s available later in Q1.

Lockly Guard

Most smart locks are designed for traditional doors; with its narrow profile, the Lockly Guard is made for sliding and swing-style French doors. It’s just 1.73 inches wide and 11.9 inches tall, so it should fit on most doors with thin frames. Like Lockly’s other devices, it has a number pad as well as a fingerprint reader, and can be opened with the Lockly app, provided it’s connected to your network (via the Wi-Fi hub, not included). The Lockly Guard will come in Satin Nickel, Matte Black, and Metallic Chrome and cost $499 when it’s released in the second quarter of 2021.

eufy Security Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi

Eufy’s fingerprint-enabled smart lock is similar to its current Smart Lock Touch, only this new model has Wi-Fi built in. (Eufy's current Smart Lock Touch, which sells for $169, is Bluetooth only). The Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi has a fingerprint reader above the large keypad, and a large metal circle below covers up a traditional keyhole. It can sense when the door is closed and automatically lock, has an IP65 waterproof rating, and a 10,000 mAh battery should last up to a year on a charge. The company says it should be available in February for $249.99.