Samsung's Odyssey Ark gaming monitor has some great pre-order bonuses in Australia

Samsung's Odyssey Ark, which we've previously described as "the most maxed-out gaming monitor we’ve ever seen," is now available for pre-order (opens in new tab) in Australia, boasting some appropriately mega bonuses for those looking to secure the screen ahead of its October 24 release.

Described by Samsung as a "personal gaming theatre", the Odyssey Ark is a 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen with a cutting-edge Mini LED backlighting system. It's got a 165Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time and is able to rotate into a vertically aligned 'Cockpit Mode' for added immersion.

Of course, a gaming monitor as impressively outrageous as the Odyssey Ark doesn't come cheap, sporting an RRP of AU$4,499 (opens in new tab).

While that's undoubtedly a salty price for any gaming monitor, the cost is somewhat understandable when you consider this is essentially a 55-inch Mini LED TV with some additional functionality.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Thankfully, Samsung is offering Aussie customers some truly next-level pre-order incentives — each Odyssey Ark pre-order purchase from Samsung's online store (opens in new tab) will receive a Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series Gaming Chair with a limited edition Odyssey Magnetic Head Pillow (valued at AU$759), along with a 1TB Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD (valued at AU$235).

Alternatively, there's another great pre-order offer available for those who don't need a new gaming chair or SSD — Harvey Norman is offering a bonus AU$1,000 gift card with every pre-order purchase (opens in new tab) of the Samsung Odyssey Ark which can be redeemed in store on anything you want.

So if you already had your eye on Samsung's mammoth Odyssey Ark gaming monitor, it seems there are a number of strong reasons why pre-ordering is the way to go. We wouldn't wait around too long, though — these pre-order offers are only available until October 23, 2022.