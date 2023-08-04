Samsung just leaked another two Galaxy Tabs on its own website

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE seems more imminent than ever. There's now evidence of the tablet on Samsung's own website, spotted by WinFuture's Roland Quandt.

At the time of writing, the two unannounced tablets are still mentioned in the text of Samsung France's Bixby features page where Quandt first found it. Just scroll down to the bottom of the page and you'll find the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus in the list of compatible devices.

(Image credit: Samsung France)

It's surprising to see a slip-up from Samsung like this, though not necessarily to see mentions of the devices themselves. We've been seeing tips for these cheaper tablets for some time, even before Samsung announced the new full-fat versions of the Galaxy Tab S9 series. We've not seen an FE-branded Samsung tablet since the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in 2021, so it's going to be interesting to see how Samsung positions these new rumored FEs in its line-up.

Probably cheaper, but still big

At a basic level, we're still expecting the FE to be priced cheaper than even the basic Galaxy Tab S9. Samsung will likely do this by swapping out the Tab S9's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset for a less powerful piece of silicon, and perhaps removing the Tab S9 line's 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for a static 60Hz. We should still see the FE models come with bright and colorful displays and a bundled S Pen stylus for writing and drawing, making them ideal streaming or digital art/note-taking devices for users looking to save some money.

One interesting change from the previous generation of Tab FE could be Samsung offering a choice of two sizes. The Tab S7 FE was a 12.4-inch device, but the Tab S9 FE will supposedly offer a smaller 10.9-inch version as well as a 12.4-inch Plus edition. The Plus appears to gain an extra rear camera along with its enlarged display too according to leak-based renders.

We've just seen the July Galaxy Unpacked event, which means we're done with Samsung's standard set of big launch events for the year. That's not stopped it from hosting smaller announcements though, so a special event in the next month or two to announce the Galaxy Tab S9 FE wouldn't be out of the question. Samsung could even go all-in on the FE theme and announce the rumored Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone we've been hearing about too.