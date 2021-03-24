Rocket League is finally coming to iOS and Android — and it’s free

Rocket League is bringing its unique brand of cars playing ball games to a mobile device near you. Versions of the new Rocket League Sideswipe will be available for both iOS and Android devices.

An Android beta launched today, with future beta teats planned and a full rollout for Google's mobile operating system and iOS later on in the year.

One of the main differences in this new mobile-focused game is much shorter matches. Players will go 1v1 or 2v2 in bouts of car soccer that'll last for a couple of minutes.

Of course, you’ll be able to play online with pals all over the world, should you choose or just grab a quick match with strangers. There will also be a ranking system for competitive play too.

The game, according to developer Psyonix, is built from the ground-up to be perfectly designed for handheld gaming, Naturally sporting touch-based controls, Rocket League Sideswipe will apparently be easy to pick up but offer advanced mechanics for players to master.

The initial testing for Sideswipe is happening in Australia and New Zealand right now on Android devices. That limited-time regional test will roll out in other parts of the world later on, according to Psyonix.

Psyonix said the game will be free-to-play, which is unsurprising given that the PC game is now using that model. And it follows the model of other games like Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG, both of which have PC and console equivalents but have made it over to iOS and Android as free-to-play games fueled by microtransactions.

There’s one delightful little detail here: Psyonix is owned by Epic Games and the company directly confirmed in the press release that Sideswipe will be coming to iOS. Sounds like Epic’s subsidiaries are prepared to let the longstanding battle with Apple go, if there’s some microtransaction cash to be made.