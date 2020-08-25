PS5 price and release date just leaked — and it won't be cheap

As the PS5’s launch draws closer without any firm information from Sony about its price or release date, it’s only natural that semi-reliable leakers will step in to fill the gaps. The latest educated guess pegs the PS5’s launch date in November and its price around $500 — no hug surprises there. What’s interesting about this purported leak is that the PS5 might release in Sony’s native Japan one week earlier than everywhere else in the world, including the United States, Europe and China.

Information comes from Chinese tech news site MyDrivers, as reported by PlayStation enthusiast site Push Square. MyDrivers cites an “expert,” who told the site that the PS5 will launch on November 14 in Japan, but on November 20 in other territories. The expert also provided a comprehensive chart, which details how much both versions of the PS5 will cost, as well as a variety of launch accessories and a game.

MyDrivers lists the PS5 Blu-ray edition at $500, while the PS5 Digital Edition will be a much cheaper $400. A DualSense Controller will cost $60, as will a PS5 HD camera. Users can also buy a media remote control for $30, as well as a vertical stand for $25. The accessory prices all seem more or less in line with accessories from previous PlayStation launches, adjusted for inflation.

The only game listed for purchase is Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which will cost $40. That seems in line with previous “standalone expansion" games, as PS4 games in a similar vein, such as Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, launched at the same price.

MyDrivers listed two other points of interest. The first is that PS5 pre-orders will start on September 9, as this date commemorates the 25th anniversary of the PS1’s release in North America. The second is that the next God of War game will not be out until 2022 — which seems like a long time to wait, but is perhaps not unreasonable, given how long the previous game took to develop.

It’s important to note that while the MyDrivers report has been making the rounds in many popular Western and Asian publications, there’s nothing to corroborate this information. The “expert” cited could be an internal Sony source; it could be a well-informed analyst; it could be a random person from a forum; it could be manufactured from whole cloth. While nothing in the MyDrivers report is particularly outlandish, there’s also no reason to believe anything it says.

Still, the November 20 release date and $500 price points are making the rounds, so if you’re curious where they came from, now you know. As always, Tom’s Guide recommends staying tuned to official Sony feeds. We'll be covering Sony's official price and release date news the moment it happens, so be sure to check back for the latest on all things PS5.