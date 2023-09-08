Nationwide emergency alert test will hit TVs and phones on October 4 — what you need to know

Readers across the U.S. will need to make a note in their calendars for October 4 — specifically at 2:20 p.m. ET (11:20 a.m. PT). That’s when the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will be carrying out a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) And Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

The point is to ensure both systems are working correctly so that they can alert Americans in the event of a legitimate nationwide emergency. If everything goes according to plan, an alert will be pushed to your TV, radio and phone — and that's all phones, not just smartphones.

If there is a genuine emergency, or something else that interferes with these plans on October 4, a backup test will be scheduled for October 11.

The WEA drill is the one that will send alerts to phones, and it’s only the second time phones have been included in a national test. The alert itself is expected to arrive within 30 minutes of the 2:20 p.m. testing time — displaying the message “This is a test of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

This will likely be accompanied by what the FCC calls “a unique attention signal and vibration.” No doubt to help you differentiate between the alert and any other kind of notification. According to the FCC you won’t be able to block national alerts, as you can with some more localized warnings such as Amber alerts.

The EAS warning will be broadcast over TV and radio for about a minute, broadcasting a similar message.

So make sure to set up a calendar event or remember the date and time very carefully so that the alerts don’t come as any sort of shock. Because the last thing you want is to forget, and be met with some kind of bizarre chime that might cause you to briefly panic —especially if you’re in the middle of doing something important like driving.