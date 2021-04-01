Naim’s wooden wireless speaker could class up your home — if you can afford it

Audio enthusiasts will know the Naim Mu-so 2nd Generation as one of the best-sounding wireless speakers on the market, and it’s now available in a surprising new design.

The Naim Mu-so Light Wood is based on the 2nd Generation model, but clad in sustainable ayous hardwood instead of the original’s black metal. The fabric grill is also recolored to resemble sanded wood, with the top and side panels lacquered in a “Light Oak” finish.

The catch? It’s yours for $2,290 — a full $600 more than the standard Mu-so 2nd Generation. Still, even that pricing won’t come as a big shock to those familiar with the typically top-end speakers of the British audio company. Even its compact wireless speaker, the Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation, runs around $990.

At least the Mu-so Light Wood also promises the same combination of lush sound quality and extensive functionality as the metal Mu-so. For instance, it comes with the same anodized aluminum heatsink, simply tinted to match the new wooden finish, as well as the same “room compensation” feature that tweaks the sound output to best suit the acoustics of the room that the speaker is in.

Then there’s the dizzying number of connection and streaming options. Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal and Qobuz are all built-in, and the Mu-so Light Wood supports UPnP and Roon multi-room management software as well. USB, optical and 3.5mm analog inputs are also included, and there’s even an HDMI ARC port so you can connect the speaker to your TV and use it like a soundbar.

If the gigantic price premium is a turn-off, though, there are other options for those who want their wireless speaker with a touch of nature. In February Bang & Olufsen revealed the Beosound Level, a modular wireless speaker with a Light Oak model for $1,799.