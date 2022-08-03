OnePlus 10T launch live blog: All the big news as it happens

About five months after we saw the last OnePlus flagship, the phone maker is returning to introduce a new variation on its earlier phone. And for long-time fans of OnePlus, the launch today (August 3) marks a return to form for the phone maker.

We already know that OnePlus is going to take the wraps off the OnePlus 10T, following on the heals of the OnePlus 10 Pro that came out in the spring. OnePlus used to regularly release T versions of its flagship phones about six months after the fact, with the new phone retaining many of the features of its predecessor, while offering improvements in areas like battery and performance.

But it's been a while since OnePlus has done that. The last T series phone was 2020's OnePlus 8T. The OnePlus 9T was cancelled last year, leaving us with just the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro as 2021's big releases.

True to form, there's a lot about the OnePlus 10T we already know heading into today's launch event, with OnePlus having confirmed the screen size and system-on-chip as well as several key camera details. (Those Hasselblad-branded lenses that have been a big part of the past couple OnePlus flagship releases aren't going to be part of the launch this time around.) But there's still a lot we don't know — crucially, what the OnePlus 10T will cost and when we can get our hands on it.

All that figures to be revealed at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST, when the OnePlus 10T launch event gets underway. You can watch the live stream on OnePlus' website (opens in new tab), and we'll embed the video feed below. For now, here's a trailer.

You can also follow along with our OnePlus 10T launch event live blog here. We'll be updating it throughout the morning with the latest details leading up to the OnePlus 10T reveal. And then we'll include all the information about the new phone as it's announced.

OnePlus 10T: What we know so far

The OnePlus 10T is confirmed to be using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, a faster, more power-efficient version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 silicon that powered the OnePlus 10 Pro. That would seem to suggest that OnePlus is putting an emphasis on performance with this release.

OnePlus has also confirmed the screen size of the 10T, with the phone getting a 6.7-inch screen. We know there will be two colors — Moonstone Black and Jade Green. The Hasselblad branding on the cameras that have marked both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 10 Pro launch won't happen this time around, but OnePlus has confirmed that the phone will feature a 50MP Sony sensor. Info about the other cameras on the OnePlus 10T is up in the air.

Other than those details, it's a matter of sitting back and waiting for OnePlus to officially unveil the phone that it's already confirmed.