LG Adds Larger 27-inch 5K Monitor to Made-For-Mac Line Up

While Apple may want to charge an arm and a leg for its new Pro Display XDR monitor (and another leg for the Pro Display Stand ), LG is coming to the rescue with a new UltraFine display that will please professionals without bankrupting them.

The new 27-inch UltraFine 5K Display offers a larger screen size, wide-screen layout and higher resolution than the current 24-inch 4K model, along with a slew of features that should appeal to any Mac user.

Chief among these features: Compatibility with everything. With both Thunderbolt 3 and USB Type-C support built in, the 27-inch display will work with pretty much with every current laptop, desktop or tablet that Apple makes, from the iPad Pro to the Mac mini , and from the MacBook Air on up to the soon-to-come Mac Pro .

LG UltraFine 5K Display with Apple MacBook Pro and Mac mini (Image credit: LG)

The primary draw of the display is obviously its 5K resolution, which offers 218 pixels per inch (PPI), with P3 wide color gamut and color accuracy that should satisfy any professional. All of those pixels are paired with 500-nit brightness, offering a brighter, more vivid environment for media work, particularly high-dynamic range content.

The UltraFine 5K Display also has enough screen real estate to let you work on full resolution 4K video and images in your favorite editing suite, with screen space leftover for palettes and toolbars.

With a single USB-C or Thunderbolt cable handling video, audio and data transfer, you can also get a full media experience. The 27-inch 5K UltraFine features built-in webcam, microphone, and stereo speakers. With a power output of 94 watts, you can charge your MacBook or iPad while you use it, our daisy chain two monitors together for a dual-monitor setup.

The screen gets a fully adjustable stand – one that's included, not sold separately – that lets you set both the angle and height.

LG UltraFine 5K Display with adjustable stand (Image credit: LG)

Last but not least, since the monitor is made especially for use with macOS Mojave 10.14.6 and iOS 12.4, you'll be able to adjust the display's settings right from your device, including the MacBook Pro Touch Bar.

The LG UltraFine 5K Display is available today (July 30) through Apple's website and select brick-and-mortar Apple Stores, and costs a relatively inexpensive $1,299.99.