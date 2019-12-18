Killer iPad deal: Snag the 10.2-inch iPad now for just $249

One of the hottest tablet deals of the year just came back in time for last-minute shoppers.

Best Buy has the 10.2-inch iPad for $249, or $80 off its retail price. (Amazon doesn't even have the iPad in stock.) If you're looking for more storage, you can save $100 for the 128GB model. Even the iPad with LTE is on sale.

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

Apple's entry-level iPad just returned to its lowest price. The iPad is an excellent tablet with a bright display, long battery life and keyboard support. This base model comes with 32GB of storage.

View Deal

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB): was $429 now $329 @ Best Buy

If you need more storage, Amazon is also selling the 128GB model for $329. You'll save $99 with this discount. This is the lowest price yet and View Deal

Apple iPad (LTE, 32GB): was $459 now $379 @ Best Buy

If you don't want to use your phone as a hotspot and want reliable connectivity, the cellular version of the iPad will give you plenty of freedom with its built-in LTE connection.View Deal

There are lots of things to like about the 10.2-inch iPad other than its low price. It offers a bright and colorful display, as well as support for the Apple Pencil and Apple's keyboard cover.

The biggest selling point is the battery life, as you can expect nearly 12 hours of endurance from the 10.2-inch iPad. This means it should be able to easily make it through your school day or work day.

The iPad's A10 Fusion chip isn't the newest, but it provides plenty of pep for most applications, including productivity apps and games.

We don't expect this iPad deal to last long, so we would hurry before Best Buy sells out.