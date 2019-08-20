Killer Deal: Razer Kraken Gaming Headset Just $59

Finding the right gaming headset that fits your budget while offering great sound can be frustrating. For a limited time, you can get one of the best gaming headsets around for dollars off retail.

Currently, Amazon has the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset 2019 on sale for the low price of $59.99. Normally, this gaming headset would set you back $80, so that's $20 off. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Razer headset and the best price we could find. By comparison, it's $10 cheaper than Best Buy's asking price for the same headset.

It features and open back design, 50mm Neodynium Dynamic drivers, and cooling cushions with indents to accommodate glasses wearers.

If you have a little more room in your budget, Amazon also offers the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset for $76.99 ($23 off).

Our sister site Tom's Hardware reviewed the Razer Kraken gaming headset and were impressed by its consistent sound across media and comfortable, adjustable fit. Despite its heavy reliance on bass, they rated it 3.5 out of 5 for its audio performance.

In real-time testing with the game Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the Kraken performed well with all bassy elements of Ubisoft’s open-world action game.

This gaming headset is a solid choice if you're gaming on a budget and looking for the best value.

There's no telling how long this deal will last so don't miss out on scoring yourself one while you still can.