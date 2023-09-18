iPhone 15 Pro’s hidden redesign can save you money — here's how

The iPhone 15 Pro has had a bunch of design changes compared to iPhone 14 Pro, one of which is an internal design that’s easier to repair. It’s a design that debuted on iPhone 14 last year and made it significantly cheaper to repair the back glass plate — a change that’s also been reflected on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Back glass repair on the iPhone 14 Pro costs a ridiculous $499 if you don’t have AppleCare Plus, and that figure rises to $549 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus only cost $169 and $199 for the same fix. That’s not a small amount of money by any means, but it is a staggeringly large difference compared to the Pro models.

Apple’s repair site has now confirmed that iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max won’t have those obscenely expensive back glass repair costs. In fact, the cost of a repair without AppleCare Plus is a respective $169 and $199. That’s the same price as both iPhone 15 and 15 Plus — which maintain the same repair cost as its predecessors from last year.

Sadly, despite a lower price for a new back glass panel, replacing the front glass panel is still horrendously expensive. The iPhone 15 demands a $279 price tag, while a new Plus and Pro touchscreen will cost $329. That number rises to $379 for the Pro Max.

AppleCare+ saves you more

Of course in every instance the cost of repairing front or back glass with an active AppleCare Plus plan is just $29. Considering AppleCare Plus costs $199 for two years of coverage, you only need a single repair for the plan to effectively pay for itself.

Battery replacements are still $99, or free with AppleCare Plus, which means there’s been no change there. Rear camera damage is slightly more expensive for iPhone 15 Pro Max owners, with Apple asking for $249 — or $99 with AppleCare. The iPhone 15 Pro remains at $219, while the standard and Plus models demand a $169 fee.

The rather vague (and shockingly expensive) “other damage” also seems to be unchanged. Pro Max owners will need to pay $699, or almost the full price of a brand new base model iPhone 15, while Pro owners will need to cough up $649. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus damage will set you back $549 and $599, respectively. All those fees drop to $99 with AppleCare Plus, because it’s obvious Apple really wants you to sign up for the plan.