iPhone 13 release date just leaked — and it looks like a huge launch

The iPhone 13 release date should be much closer to "normal" this year, and Apple appears to be very bullish on the prospects of this year's lineup.

In fact, a new analyst note from Daniel Ives at Wedbush (via 9to5 Mac) said that Apple expects to build 25% more iPhone 13 units than the iPhone 12.

Let's start with the iPhone 13 release date. The analyst report said that the iPhone 13 lineup will likely launch during the third week of September. That would be September 17, or September 24 if we're talking about the third full week of the month.

However, Wedbush cautioned that "product model tweaks" could delay the iPhone 13 release to early October for one or more models.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced Apple to stagger the iPhone 12 release dates last year, with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro going on sale October 23 and the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max following November 13.

The analyst note said that Apple is gearing up to produce iPhone 13 units in the "100 million range," which would be a 25% jump up from the iPhone 12. That's not a huge surprise, given that the economy continues to recover and that consumer spending and confidence will likely be higher in the fall of this year.

In terms of what to expect, thus far we've heard that the iPhone 13 will offer a smaller notch and improved cameras (especially the ultra-wide lens). In addition, we expect at least the iPhone 13 Pro models to feature 120Hz displays, which would enable smoother scrolling and gameplay.

There's also a possibility that the iPhone 13 will feature an in-display Touch ID sensor, which will make it much easier to unlock the devices when wearing a mask. Be sure to bookmark our iPhone 13 hub for all the latest leaks and rumors.