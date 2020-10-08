iPhone 12 video turns Apple's new phone into a killer accessory

We already know a lot about the four iPhone 12 models Apple is set to unveil on October 13, but there are always a few surprises that didn’t get leaked before the big day. As unlikely as it is, we hope that one of those surprises turns out similar to this concept that turns the iPhone 12 into a Magic Mouse.

Unfortunately this isn’t real product that leaked, as much as we’d like another useful way to drain our iPhone’s battery throughout the day. Instead, this is a concept from Yanko Design, a glimpse at what could be if Apple decided to think outside the box a little bit more and integrate iPhones and Macs in a completely different way.

The concept imagines something called the Magic Mouse Mini, an advanced kind of Pop Socket complete with an optical sensor that sticks to the back of your iPhone. Once in place it means you can move your iPhone around just like a regular computer mouse. Pretty clever, right?

What’s more, the iPhone itself takes on some of the functions from the standalone Magic Mouse, letting you use the touchscreen as an interface for all the gestures and inputs long-time Magic Mouse users will be familiar with. Presumably the Magic Mouse Mini also wouldn’t stop the iPhone acting like, well, an iPhone.

Can we expect to see this at the iPhone 12 launch event? There will no doubt be plenty of new products on show, but there’s no way this will be one of them. That’s mainly because this hasn’t been developed by Apple, but also because there are likely technical barriers that need to be overcome before something like this could work in the real world.

So for now, if you want to use your iPhone as a mouse, you’re just going to have to download one of those lame mouse apps from the App Store. Or stop trying to use your phone for everything and just buy an actual Magic Mouse.