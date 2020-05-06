Xbox Series X May 2020 event: How to watch the gameplay reveal live

We’re less than 24 hours away from the Xbox Series X gameplay reveal event, which will take place on May 7 at 11 AM ET. During this showcase, Microsoft will show off live next-gen gameplay from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and a handful of other third-party titles. Whether you want to tune in live or catch up after the fact, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to do so.

The event is part of Microsoft’s ongoing Inside Xbox livestreams. These streams will also be called Xbox 20/20, at least for the remainder of the year, as part of an ongoing initiative to share information about the Xbox Series X piecemeal on a month-to-month basis. Some Xbox 20/20 episodes will focus on games; others on hardware; others on secondary features like Project xCloud.

Xbox Series X May 2020 event: How to watch

Inside Xbox kicks off on May 7 at 8 AM PT/11AM ET. You’ll be able to watch it, and all of the upcoming Xbox 20/20 events in the following locations:

The YouTube stream will feature 4K options, if you have a display that can support that. Otherwise, just pick your favorite channel and tune in at the start time. Tom’s Guide will also be live-blogging the event, so stay tuned for live impressions throughout the reveal.

Xbox Series X May 2020 event: What to expect

In case you were hoping to see first-party Microsoft titles instead, you’ll get what you want, but you’ll need to be patient. The July episode of Xbox 20/20 will focus on Xbox Series X exclusives, including (most likely) Halo Infinite, Wasteland 3, Minecraft Dungeons and Microsoft Flight simulator. As Microsoft owns 15 different game studios, we could theoretically see quite a lot of exclusive titles in July.

Beyond that, we don’t know much about the May 7 event, save for what Microsoft has already told us. We’ll see how games run on the Xbox Series X. Ubisoft will show off some titles, including the new Assassin’s Creed, and we’ll probably see some other highly anticipated multiplatform games, too. (Cyberpunk 2077 is currently the subject of much speculation, but since that game is planning something of its own for June 11, we’ll see what happens.) Watch Dogs Legion is another possibility, as are newly announced games from popular third-party provides such as EA and Activision.

We don’t know how long the stream will last, but the April presentation lasted a little more than 45 minutes, so setting aside an hour for the May 7 event seems like a good bet. There may also be supplementary material afterward on publishers’ individual YouTube channels, so be sure to bookmark pages that deal with any game you’re particularly interested in.

In any case, we’ll know for sure what Microsoft has in store soon. Then, it’ll be up to Sony to see if it can replicate the trick next month.