When I roll out of bed in the morning, the last thing I want to think about is what to wear that day. That’s why I’ve defaulted to somewhat of a uniform, but with an update to the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, I can instead rely on Meta AI to plan my outfit for me.

Mark Zuckerberg posted a video on Instagram demonstrating the new multimodal AI capabilities of Meta AI via the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. The feature, which is now live for select glasses users as part of the Meta View app’s Early Access program, helped Zuckerberg find a pair of pants to match a striped shirt. Leveraging the glasses built-in cameras, Meta AI successfully identified what the shirt looks like and made appropriate suggestions.

Inspired by the demo, I took out my own Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, which I reviewed a bit earlier this year. I was invited to participate in the Early Access program, so I updated my software, slid my frames onto my face, and headed to my closet to see whether Meta AI could pick out a decent outfit for me to wear.

Styled by Meta AI

I started my AI-curated outfit journey with a simple black t-shirt. No, it might not seem like the biggest challenge for Meta AI, but it is what I wear almost daily. But here’s how it went.

Prompt: “Hey Meta, look and tell me what pants I should wear this shirt.”

Answer: “This black shirt looks great, you can pair it with a variety of pants to create different outfits. 1. Dark wash jeans for classic combo that never goes out of style. 2. Black joggers or leggings for a comfortable and chic look. 3. White linen pants add a touch of elegance and sophistication. 4. Olive green cargo pants, perfect for a casual, street-wear inspired look.

I do, in fact, own all four pants options. But having just washed my favorite green cargo pants, I grabbed those to go with the shirt and laid both out on my bed in front of my eyes. Next, I needed a pair of shoes.

Prompt: “Hey Meta, what shoes should I wear with this outfit?’

Answer: “A sleek pair of Chelsea boots or black boots would provide a cohesive and stylish look.”

Prompt: “But what if I prefer to wear sneakers?”

Answer: “If you want to wear a pair of sneakers, consider wearing black or white low-top sneakers for a cohesive look. Popular options include Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars, Common Pro Original Achilles and Adidias Superstars, These sneakers complement the outfit and offer a clean, laid-back finish.”

I was impressed how the AI pivoted when I told it I’m more of a sneaker person. But I was even more impressed with the specific recommendations — not only am I familiar with all three styles of sneakers, but I own a pair of Adidas that are very similar to the Superstars. I pulled them out of my closet and added them to the pile. All I needed now was a bag to finish the look.

Prompt: “Hey Meta, look and tell me what bag would go with this outfit.”

Answer: “For that outfit, consider wearing a black or brown leather tote such as the Le Pliage by Longchamp or the Mulberry Bayswater Tote.”

Clearly Meta AI doesn’t know my tax bracket, because those bags are both well outside my budget. Luckily, I had a leather crossbody bag that fit the description enough, so I packed it with my things and got ready to head out for the day.

Meta AI multimodal AI outlook

(Image credit: Future)

To my surprise, Meta AI helped me piece together a cohesive outfit. It responded quickly with specific ideas based on my prompts and what it saw through my eyes. My initial experience was, overall, frictionless.

Meta AI is still fairly limited at the moment by what it can do. I would love if it could help me shop for items by telling me where something I see out in public is from. When I asked it to source my colleague's coat, it said it can't find my certain products but it will be able to soon.

That said, I can see why some people might be creeped out by this new Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses feature. Though I’ve said it before and I’ve said it again, smart glasses like these aren’t really for the people who are worried about AI invading their life.

But for someone like me who’s life might be made easier on the days I’m having total outfit-related meltdowns (my ladies out there, if you know you know) this feels like a new frontier for wearable tech. The best part remains that the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses don’t actually look like tech like the clip-on Humane Ai Pin — they look like designer sunglasses that do, in fact, pair perfectly with my outfit today.

