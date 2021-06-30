HP Pavilion Aero 13 is company’s lightest consumer laptop ever — and it’s AMD powered

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 may scare other laptop manufacturers into jumping on a diet, as this new machine is the company’s lightest laptop ever at only 1kg, or 2.2lbs.

Apart from the weight, Pavilion Aero 13 offers some impressive features. A 2.5K display, Windows 11 ready AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor and a 512GB SSD. The Aero 13 also has a 90% screen-to-body ratio, which gives the impression that it was designed to take up the least amount of space without sacrificing niceties like a large screen. The aggressively light design plus strong internal specs could potentially land the Aero 13 on our best laptops list.

HP’s goal was seemingly to make a solid, portable workstation that sits slightly above most entry-level laptops. While the Pavilion Aero 13 is small with a 13.3-inch display and 16:10 aspect ratio, the combination of 400 nits of brightness, full sRGB coverage and native 2.5K resolution offers a potentially great viewing experience. The paired AMD Ryzen processor and Radeon graphics (up to Ryzen 7 5800U) also allows for some light gaming. As it stands, HP’s latest laptop will offer entertainment and work-based features when it releases later this year.

Unfortunately, for a laptop this light, it doesn’t offer the broad suite of connectivity options that would make it an on-the-go beast. . As of right now, the laptop will make use of WiFi 6. There’s currently no option to use a SIM card/connect to the web via LTE, such as units like the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go. Other than that small gripe, the Aero 13 shines — its sleek design and lightweight frame filled with solid innards makes the starting price of $749 feel rather reasonable.

10.5 hours of use on one charge, AI noise removal that reduces background sounds during video calls and the ability to choose different built-in graphic options round out the Pavilion Aero 13’s stacked feature list. The laptop will be available via HP's website starting this July.