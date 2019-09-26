How to Preorder the OnePlus 7T

One of the best smartphones we've ever reviewed just got a refresh. The new OnePlus 7T is a budget Android phone that punches way higher than its $599 price suggests. In our OnePlus 7T review, we name it the king of value phones.

The OnePlus 7T won't be available till mid-October (exclusively on T-Mobile), but later today you'll be able to preorder the OnePlus 7T via the OnePlus website. There are rumors that Verizon may sell the OnePlus 7T, but if that happens it won't be available till next year.

OnePlus 7T: $599 @ OnePlus

The OnePlus 7T is the best smartphone value on the market. It offers a stunning display, excellent performance, and speedy charging for just $599. It will ship in mid-October. View Deal

Currently, you can get the OnePlus 7T in Glacier Blue with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $599. Alternatively, you can get the OnePlus 7T in Frosted Silver with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the same price.

The new OnePlus 7T features an upgraded 6.55-inch (2400 x 1080; 90Hz) Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ CPU. It sports 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the rear, you'll find its three cameras including a 48MP main camera, 16MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

The phone has a silky smooth display that looks better than the iPhone 11 Pro's own Super Retina XDR panel. That's due to the OnePlus 7T's 90Hz refresh rate, which may sound like a marketing gimmick, but it actually makes a huge difference.

In terms of performance, the new Snapdragon 855+ CPU makes the handheld fly through games, apps, and anything you throw its way. In Geekbench 5, which measures overall system performance, the 7T notched a multicore score of 2,759 — more than 100 points higher than the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

You can check out its overall performance in our OnePlus 7T review, but simply put, the OnePlus 7T is the best value you'll find.