How to Play Diablo In Your Web Browser Right Now

Now you can play Diablo in a house with a mouse, in a box with a fox or in a nook with your Chromebook thanks to a reverse engineered source code from programmer GalaXyHaXz and his team.

As part of a Diablo fan project called Devilution, Rivsoft brings the classic RPG to any browser for free as long as you have Blizzard's MPQ format file to run it.

While the MPQ is the free shareware version offered by the site, it restricts the original experience to the Warrior class and strips almost all dialogue from the game. For $10, you can get the game from GOG.com with the Hellfire Expansion that offers the full experience in addition to substantial quality of life improvements.

You can play the game on virtually any hardware that has a browser and file system. Running through 16 dungeons and the entirety of hell should keep you pretty busy until Blizzard eventually gives us Diablo 4.