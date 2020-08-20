Heat vs Pacers live stream: How to watch Game 2 of the NBA playoffs online

Heat vs Pacers game 2 start time, channel Game 2 of Heat vs Pacers begins at 1 p.m. ET today (Thursday, Aug. 20) on ESPN. Following games will be on TNT and ESPN, full schedule below.

Today's Heat vs Pacers live stream of Game 2 of the Round 1 Eastern Conference battle. Not only are we seeing more of Indiana's Jimmy Butler and Miami's TJ Warren reignited rivalry on-court, but we'll note how the teams handle their injuries.

Heat vs Pacers is already one of the hardest-fought series in the NBA playoffs. As mentioned above, we've already got players that are sitting out: the Pacers' Victor Oladipo questionable because of an eye injury, Domantas Sabonis and Jeremy Lamb hurt on the Indiana bench, and Miami's Jae Crowder also questionable due to ankle pain.

NBA live streams 2020: How to watch the playoffs

Baseball continues: MLB live streams 2020

The 61 best Netflix shows for your next binge watch

All eyes will be on Heat guard Jimmy Butler and Pacers forward TJ Warren, after the players exchanged words and had to be separated during a January game. Butler has recently said the feud is dead, but the action could get tough and physical during the best-of seven series. Will the two stars renew their beef?

The Heat have been hot from behind the three-point arc, and when they rain in those buckets, they are hard to beat. As for the Pacers, their performance will depend on Victor Oladipo, who is still getting going after his injury.

So, here is everything you need to watch the Heat vs Pacers live stream for game 2 — and for the rest of this Round 1 series as well.

How to avoid Heat vs Pacers blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Heat vs Pacers live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Heat vs Pacers live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers will watch Heat vs Pacers game 2 today (Thursday, Aug. 20) at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. The rest of the best-of-seven games will air on TNT and ESPN. We've got full series schedule, with start times and channels below.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch Heat vs Pacers on Sling TV and sports fan favorite fuboTV.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30. Other NBA 2020 Playoffs games will be on ABC, so pick Fubo for access to the broadcast channel (Sling doesn't have ABC).

Sling TV : You can get both TNT and ESPN in the Sling Orange package. The more than 30 channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and TNT.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to all three channels you'll need for this series, it's also got top TV channels, including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Heat vs Pacers live streams in the UK

British basketball fans will have to stay up late, but they can catch the Heat vs Pacers live stream at at 6 p.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Heat vs Pacers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Heat vs Pacers game 2 air on TSN1, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Heat vs Pacers series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Miami beat Indianapolis, 113 - 101

Miami beat Indianapolis, 113 - 101 Game 2 : Thursday, Aug. 20, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

: Thursday, Aug. 20, 1 p.m. (ESPN) Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 22, 3:30 p.m. (TNT)

Saturday, Aug. 22, 3:30 p.m. (TNT) Game 4: Monday, Aug. 24, 6:30 (TNT)

Monday, Aug. 24, 6:30 (TNT) *Game 5: Wednesday, Aug, 26, TBD (TBD)

Wednesday, Aug, 26, TBD (TBD) *Game 6: Friday, Aug. 28, TBD (TBD)

Friday, Aug. 28, TBD (TBD) *Game 7: Sunday, Aug. 28, TBD (TBD)

* = if necessary