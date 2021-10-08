Grant Theft Auto: The Trilogy announced — GTA 4 snubbed once again

There had been rumors of a Grand Theft Auto Trilogy remaster in the works over at Rockstar Games, even though all three titles have been ported to multiple systems over the years, including mobile devices. Well, it seems Rockstar wants to withdraw more cash from the original trilogy, while unfortunately snubbing 2008's excellent GTA IV.

Rockstar Games has announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, a remastered port of the original three 3D games for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Android and iOS ports will land in the first half of 2022. The trilogy marks the 20-year anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 3, the first game in the series to take players into an open 3D world. The remastered definitive edition will include Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. A release date was not set, but it's likely the trilogy will come out in 2021.

The remastered trilogy will include graphical improvements and "modern gameplay enhancements," which is welcome news as the games are clunky to control by todays standards. The improvements will still "maintain the classic look and feel of the originals," according to Rockstar's press release.

Interestingly, Rockstar will begin removing existing ports of the original 3D titles from digital storefronts. This could be to prevent buyers from accidentally buying a previously ported version thinking it's a part of the new remastered trilogy.

And for those still playing GTA Online, Rockstar will start bringing in more loot to commemorate the original 3D titles.

Still, we can't help but wonder why GTA IV was not included in this remastered collection.

Why we need GTA IV remastered

(Image credit: Rockstar)

For some reason, Rockstar has not given much porting love to 2008's Grand Theft Auto IV, and that's a real shame. Yes, the game isn't as wacky as earlier entries, or the immortal GTA V, but GTA IV brought with it a more serious and dramatic look at the immigrant experience.

In it, the main protagonist, Niko Bellic, an Eastern European former soldier, lands in America in pursuit of the American dream. His visions of America are quickly stunted when he realizes his cousin isn't the big shot he made himself out to be. What follows is a much more real portrayal of the immigrant struggle in America, and how cutthroat Liberty City, modeled after New York, can be.

Actually, GTA IV on PS3 was my first 3D grand theft auto experience. I was unaware of all the cheat codes and eclectic characters fans had grown accustomed to in the previous entries. And for that, I can understand why GTA IV isn't the most beloved in the series. Where GTA V aims to be a satire of vapid Instagram-fueled performance art of the Los Angeles elite, GTA IV doesn't feel like satire at all. It's definitely exaggerated, but it seems that Rockstar took a lot of care on not denigrating the struggles of poor immigrants trying to make it in America. And as the child of immigrants who too were abused by employers or had guns pulled on them while working in convenience stores, there was a definite relatability in Niko's struggle.

GTA IV stands out from other Grand Theft Auto titles. It felt like Rockstar wasn't making a larger commentary about American society, but wanted to instead focus more on the systems that make moving up in this country so cutthroat. How the lack of certain safety nets and pure reverence for the dollar above all else can make people do things they normally would not. And while GTA IV may not feel as relevant today, with widening wage gaps and a shrinking middle class, it probably wouldn't be a bad time to revisit the pre-recession Liberty City of 2008.

As someone who related more to the story of Niko Bellic over GTA V's Michael De Santa, a GTA IV remaster, I feel, will be warmly received by fans. It could be a good primer before GTA VI, whenever that game comes out.