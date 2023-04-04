Google Search is rolling out price guarantees for flights — here's how it works

Google Search is a great way to compare prices for flights and all sorts of other vacation expenses, and now it’s getting a very useful upgrade that could save you money. The search giant has announced (opens in new tab) a new guarantee for its prices, meaning that should prices drop any lower you’ll receive the difference.

Google Flights already shows whether the prices you’re seeing are low, high or typical when compared to historical averages. The new price guarantee badge takes that another step further, monitoring prices after you book and reimbursing you via Google Pay if the fares drop.

(Image credit: Google)

This is currently a pilot progame that’s only available for “Book on Google” itineraries that depart from within the United States. So it’s still very limited in scope for the time being, though that’s not to say this isn’t a great idea.

Travel prices are notoriously unstable, and have a habit of changing from day to day. Normally you’d think trips would get more expensive as you get closer to departure date, but that isn’t always the case. And, frankly, you don’t want to drop hundreds of dollars on a flight only to find out that you could have saved a bunch of cash by waiting a few more days.

Other new Google travel features

(Image credit: Google)

That’s not the only vacation-planning tool heading to search either. While it’s not likely to save you any money, Google is offering new ways to browse hotels and discover what to do when you arrive.

From a hotel standpoint, Google has noted that there’s a heck of a lot of information to take in — which isn’t always easy on a mobile interface. So it’s giving users the opportunity to explore each hotel in a swipeable story format, and get a sense of what they can expect if they stay there.

And when you’re looking for things to do when you’re there, Google is offering more information for attraction or tour companies on Google Maps and Search. Listings will now feature prices, and links to make your own bookings, while some attractions will also suggest related experiences you can do once you’re done.

They’re much smaller updates compared to the Flight price guarantee, but organizing a trip can be a hassle — especially if you’re not that familiar with the area. So little things like this can be a major benefit. Plus, knowing you’re getting the lowest possible price on your flights means you’ve got some extra money to spend on your trip.