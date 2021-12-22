Google Pixel 6 Pro just got a killer cloud gaming upgrade — powered by RTX 3080

The Pixel 6 Pro already sits on our best Android phones list, and this new gaming feature makes it that much better.

Right now, Pixel 6 Pro users can stream games at 120fps when using the Nvidia GeForce Now RTX 3080 tier.

GeForce Now is Nvidia’s cloud-based game streaming service, which allows subscribers to play high-end PC games on a variety of convenient devices, such as laptops, Apple and Android phones, tablets and LG TVs. The 3080 tier was in beta but has since been made open to everyone. While much of the experience is handled in the cloud, certain functional elements require a phone that can output the resolutions and frames-per-second necessary for an optimal experience.

Luckily for Pixel 6 Pro owners, Nvidia’s official support pages , as noticed by 9to5Google , have been updated to show that the phone now supports 120fps for the GeForce Now RTX 3080 tier. Simply subscribing to the RTX 3080 tier won’t immediately give you access to 120hz gaming, though. Instead, you’ll need to head into your Pixel 6 Pro settings and finagle a few things.

To gain 120fps gaming capabilities on your Pixel 6 Pro, you’ll need to head to Settings > GeForce Now > Stream Quality > Frame Rate and set it to 120fps.

Of course, in order to ensure that the phone is ready to accept that frame rate, you’ll want to check that you have it set to a 120hz refresh rate, too. You can do that by going to Settings > Display > Smooth Display. Now you’re ready to play games at blisteringly fast frame rates.

GeForce Now comes in three membership tiers. The free tier allows for up to 1-hour sessions and streaming the games from one of Nvidia’s basic gaming rigs. The $49.99 Priority Tier provides 6-hour sessions from a premium rig with RTX on and a 1080p/60fps experience. Lastly, the RTX 3080 tier grants users 8-hour sessions lengths from an RTX 3080 rig at up to 1440p/120fps.

Casual gamers are certain to get plenty out of the GeForce Now Premium service, but to make the most of your Pixel 6 Pro’s new features, you’ll want to dish out the extra money for the GeForce Now RTX 3080 tier.