Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer is exactly what Harry Potter fans wanted for Christmas

The first trailer for the third entry in the Fantastic Beasts film series has hit the internet today. Titled Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the film will see series lead Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) team up with a younger Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) in order to stand against dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) and his army of loyal followers.

The film is a sequel to 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crime of Grindelwald, which received a rather lukewarm reception from both critics and the passionate Harry Potter fanbase. This third outing is being positioned as an effort to course-correct, as Warner Bros looks to get its Wizarding World franchise back on track.

J.K. Rowling, the author of the original Potter novels, wrote the first two Fantastic Beasts films solo but has been taken off sole screenwriting duties this time. Instead, The Secrets of Dumbledore has been co-written by Rowling alongside Steve Kloves, who penned the screenplay for every Potter film bar Order of the Phoenix.

That’s not the only change for this third installment in the franchise. Johnny Depp who played the villainous Grindelwald in the first two films has been recast. Now Mad Mikkelsen will be stepping into the role this time around. This trailer gives us our first glimpse of the veteran actor as Grindelwald, and it certainly looks like he’s up to the job of playing the tyrannical sorcerer.

The film also appears to be something of a global trotting adventure with the trailer showcasing several new Wizarding World locations, but one place that will be instantly familiar to fans is Hogwarts. The school is prominently featured in the trailer, and we can expect a sizable chunk of the proceedings to be set with the walls of the iconic castle.

It’s not just Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law who return from the previous Fantastic Beasts films. Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, and Katherine Waterston are all back. Plus, fans will be thrilled to see Dan Fogler returning as the loveable muggle Jacob Kowalski — although, it appears this time he’s been granted a wand of his own. David Yates is also back behind the camera, directing his seventh movie in the Harry Potter series.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is scheduled to hit theaters on April 8, 2022, but Potter fans don’t need to wait that long for a dose of magical goodness. HBO Max will be airing a Harry Potter reunion special on New Year’s Day, which will surely delight fans of the boy wizard both old and new.