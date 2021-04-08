Crysis Remastered just got a big upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Crysis Remastered, the 2020 upgrade of the classic 2007 first-person shooter, has been given a fresh coat of paint on PS5 and Xbox Series X thanks to a new performance-boosting patch.

The update is now live on both consoles and boosts the notoriously graphically intensive shooter up to a full 60 fps, as well as offering players several different modes to choose from including one that prioritizes performance and one that focuses on graphical fidelity.

In performance mode, the game runs at 60 fps at 1080p resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X, whereas ray tracing mode runs at 1440p at a slightly less stable 60 fps on both flagship next-gen consoles. The less powerful Xbox Series S is locked at 1080p at 30 fps in this mode.

Unfortunately for gamers on Sony’s machine, the Xbox Series X has a significant advantage when it comes to quality mode. On Series X the game runs in 2160p and targets (but doesn’t consistently hit) 60 fps, whereas on PS5 the resolution is 1800p.

According to Digital Foundry, this lesser experience on PS5 is not due to raw console power, but instead due to the limitations that Sony has placed on the console’s backwards-compatibility features.

Xbox has implemented a Smart Delivery system, which automatically upgrades players to the best version of the game they’re playing, whereas playing non-PS5 games on Sony’s console is a little more finicky.

This isn’t the first time a multi-platform game has received a better next-gen upgrade on the Xbox Series X, either. Jedi: Fallen Order got an optimization patch last year which give Xbox players the option of playing in 4K resolution while PlayStation gamers had to settle for 1440p.

Ultimately, the resolution difference won’t be noticed by the majority of players, but if you have the option to play Crysis Remastered on Xbox Series X or PS5, we suggest picking the former.

This next-gen patch doesn’t just boost performance, either: it also adds the infamous Ascension level to the game. This level was cut from the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 versions of Crysis because it was too taxing on those systems' hardware. Crysis Remastered at last allows console players to experience the complete game.

