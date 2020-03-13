Coronavirus fears fuel scam frenzy: How to keep yourself safe

Are you worried about the coronavirus pandemic? Good! Because scammers, criminals and nation-state hackers are counting on you to be scared enough to click on one of their many, many online phishing, malware and spying scams.

We first saw coronavirus-related scams pop up back in late January. IBM researchers found malicious email attachments pretending to be coronavirus advice that carried the Emotet Trojan, which steals money and information and spews spam.

At the same time, Kaspersky researchers noticed online links to coronavirus information that led to malware-corrupted video files, PDFs and Word documents.

In mid-February, Proofpoint researchers saw several phishing emails offering more coronavirus advice from the World Health Organization (WHO) and other authorities. One of them even offered a "cure" for coronavirus.

But none of them would give you the juicy details until you provided a username and password to a third-party service such as Microsoft Office or Adobe Creative Cloud.

Now that it's mid-March, the floodgates have opened. Russian, Chinese and North Korean state-sponsored hackers are reportedly using coronavirus lures to steal information and spread propaganda, and another group has cloned the widely admired Johns Hopkins coronavirus-tracking map to spread malware.

How to avoid coronavirus-related online scams

Fortunately, it's fairly easy to avoid being taken in or infected by these various scams and tricks. Here's how:

-- Install and run some of the best antivirus software, not just on Windows but on Mac and Android too. The malware you'll encounter with these scams is already well known and will be detected and stopped by AV software.

-- Don't open file attachments in emails, even those from authority figures, that promise important information about the coronavirus.

If the authorities really want to tell you something urgent, it'll be in the body of the email and you won't have to open an extra file to see it. If you want to learn the latest, go straight to the official websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization.

-- Don't click on random links in emails or on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or other social media that promise exclusive or important new coronavirus information.

-- Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) on every online account that allows it. With 2FA enabled, a crook can't hijack your account even if you're tricked into giving up the password.

-- Make strong, unique passwords to all of your most important online accounts, such as those for email, social media, banking and shopping. Store those passwords using one of the best password managers.

-- Disable macros in Microsoft Word if you use it.

-- Create limited user accounts in Windows and macOS and use those for your day-to-day activities. Use administrator-level accounts only for installing, modifying or removing software.

-- Beware of charity scammers trying to raise money for coronavirus relief.

Last but not least, realize that there will be no cure for the coronavirus for at least several months.

All the coronavirus-themed online scams and warnings (so far)

Below is a constantly updated list, in reverse chronological order, of all the coronavirus scams we've heard of so far.

March 12: Reason Cybersecurity reports corrupted clones of the Johns Hopkins coronavirus-tracking map are spreading the AZORult information-stealing Trojan. Independent security reporter Brian Krebs says the corrupted Johns Hopkins map is being sold in cybercrime catalogs as part of a coronavirus-themed malware package.

March 12: Check Point spots Chinese state-sponsored hackers sending fake coronavirus-notification emails from the Mongolian Ministry of Foreign Affairs that carry Microsoft Word attachments booby-trapped with malware.

March 12: A new form of ransomware calls itself Coronavirus and changes the name of infected hard drives to "CoronaVirus", Bleeping Computer reports. The ransomware doesn't actually spread by luring people with coronavirus information, at least not yet -- it just uses the name to sound scary.

March 7: Bleeping Computer reports that a new malspam campaign sends out emails purporting to come from the WHO, but the attached ZIP file downloads the FormBook information-stealing Trojan.

March 6: The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, issues a warning about coronavirus-themed online scams.

March 4: Sophos reports that emails in Italian pretending to be coronavirus tips from the World Health Organization come with a weaponized Word document that installs the Trickbot Trojan.

March 4: Cofense reports on a phony CDC email warning that coronavirus has gone airborne. The link to view the information is a phishing scam.

Feb. 29: The WHO posts an advisory on its website to "Beware of criminals pretending to be WHO".

Feb. 28: Fortinet spots a fake email from FedEx advising customers of coronavirus contingency plans for shipping, but which loads the Lokibot information-stealing Trojan when the attached PDF is opened.

Feb. 27: A South Korean "government statement" email about coronavirus contains a Word document carrying the North Korean BabyShark malware.

Feb. 20: Fake emails from Ukraine's health ministry about coronavirus infections in evacuees from East Asia lead to attacks on buses and medical facilities, BuzzFeed News reports. Some of the fake emails may contain a backdoor Trojan.

Feb. 13: Proofpoint reports phishing emails that want your username and password in order to show you vital coronavirus tips, and even a "cure."

Feb. 13: ESET researchers notice fake Brazilian websites promising coronavirus news, but which really download a banking Trojan onto visitors' machines.

Feb. 10: The Federal Trade Commission warns Americans about online scams pretending to offer coronavirus advice.

Feb. 7: Kaspersky spots phishing emails that pretend to be coronavirus information from the CDC, but which asks you for your Microsoft Outlook username and password when you click on the link.

Feb. 5: A fake English-language email from the WHO asks you to click a link, which in turn asks you for your email address and email password, Sophos reports.

Feb. 4: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission warns investors to beware of coronavirus-related scams.

Jan. 31: KnowBe4 reports a phishing email purporting to be a coronavirus advisory from the CDC.

Jan. 30: Kaspersky reports malicious links to online files promising coronavirus information, and IBM reports email attachments carrying the Emotet Trojan that pretend to come from Japanese health authorities.