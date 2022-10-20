Claim your $1,400 stimulus check before November 17 — here's how

Have you filed your tax return for this year? If not, you could be missing out on money from the third stimulus check. In fact, about 9 million households have been sent reminders by the IRS to file their tax returns and claim these stimulus payments.

You may also be eligible for other missed tax credits (opens in new tab) as well, such as the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax credit.

The stimulus payments came from a $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, legislation passed by President Biden to provide relief in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Checks were $1,400 for individuals and $2,800 for married couples.

How to get your stimulus check and eligibility

To receive your stimulus payment, and other missed tax credits, you’ll need to file a 2021 tax refund. To be eligible for payment, you don't need to have earned any income. However, you will need to make sure that if you did, your income is below a certain level.



For individual filers to receive full payment, their adjusted gross income will need to have been $75,000 or less. For married couples to receive the whole $2,8000 payment, their income will need to be less than $150,000. The income limit for heads of household is $112,500.

Additionally, if you have any dependents, they could qualify for $1,4000 payments as well.

Individuals with little resources who therefore didn’t file taxes are still entitled to the stimulus payments and can claim them by going to GETCTC.com. Here you'll also be able to claim the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit, which will earn you potentially thousands of dollars if you qualify.

The deadline for free filing using this site is November 15, so don't let that money go to waste if you have yet to file. You can also file with the IRS Free File tool (opens in new tab), which is available until November 17.

