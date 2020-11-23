Black Friday gaming deal: Samsung's amazing 49-inch monitor just hit lowest price ever

The Black Friday deals keep on coming, and one sale just dropped on the most hyped gaming monitor of the year. The Samsung Odyssey G9 49" super ultrawide monitor just hit its lowest price ever.
Amazon has the Samsung Odyssey G9 on sale for $1,189. That's $210 off the current Amazon list price and a whopping $511 less than its launch price.
Samsung Odyssey G9: was $1,400 now $1,189 @ Amazon
The Samsung Odyssey G9 is the most insane ultrawide monitor to hit the market. At a massive 49-inches, it's like having two 1440p monitors squished together. And with a 1000R curve, it completely surrounds the user. At $200 off, it's currently at its lowest price yet.View Deal
The Samsung Odyssey G9 has been a well reviewed monitor, and a fan-favorite on websites like Reddit. Its main selling point is its deep 1000R curve with a 240Hz refresh rate, making it a gaming beast. While it also supports HDR 1000, reviews have mentioned that the implementation leaves a lot to be desired. Regardless, it's an all-encompassing gaming experience that just hit its lowest price ever.
