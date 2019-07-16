These Are the Best Chromebook Deals for Amazon Prime Day

It's day two of Amazon Prime Day and the deals are showing no sign of stopping. We tracked down some serious deals on Chromebooks, which admittedly are typically relatively inexpensive. But, hey, who's going to say no to saving even more money?

For instance, there's the Samsung Chromebook 3, which is just $159 (down from $230). Here are all of the best Chromebook deals for Prime Day on Amazon, Walmart Best Buy and more.

Samsung Chromebook 3: was $230 now just $159 @ Walmart

With its sturdy plastic chassis and spill-resistant keyboard, the durable Samsung Chromebook 3 is a great bargain. It features a 11.6-inch display, 4GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Lenovo Chromebook S330: was $289.99 now just $144.99 @ Amazon

With its sleek lightweight design and MediaTek processor, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 is a solid choice for the money. And with an estimated 10 hours of battery you can expect to do a little overtime.

Acer Chromebook Spin 11: was $299 now just $229 @ Walmart

As the name suggests, the Acer Spin is a convertible, which means it can transform from a traditional laptop to a tablet to presentation mode and back. In addition to an 11.6-inch screen, this Chromebook packs a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Acer Chromebook R11 Convertible: was $299.99 now just $254.44 @ Amazon

The Acer Chromebook R11 offers versatility and an estimated 10 hour battery life, making it ideal for school, work or play. This Celeron-powered convertible has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Dell Chromebook 11 3000: was $355.71 now $249 @ Dell

This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. And the specs are solid for the price, including a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and 11.6-inch HD display.

Acer Chromebook 15: was $399.99 now just $359.43 @ Amazon

With 100GB of Google Drive cloud storage to work with and a 15.6-inch display, the Acer Chromebook 15 is ready for work or play. And it can burn the midnight oil, thanks to its estimated 12 hours.

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2: was $550 now $417 @ Amazon

Weighing barely 3 pounds, the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is a great choice for people who work on the go. This 2-in-1 features a 12.2-inch screen, as well as 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

HP Chromebook x2 2-in-1: was $465 now just $407.89 @ Amazon

Think of the Chromebook x2 2-in-1 as a Surface Pro running Chrome OS. This 12.3-inch detachable offers a sharp 2K display, 32GB of storage and a comfy keyboard. You get only 32GB of storage, but that's fine if you do your work in the cloud.

HP Chromebook 14 2-in-1: was $599 now just $449 @ Best Buy

A great deal if you want to reach out and touch Android apps, the HP Chromebook 14 packs a 14-inch full HD touchscreen with a flip-and-fold design. It features a Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.