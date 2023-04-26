Beats Studio Buds+ release date, price and new transparent design just revealed in Amazon listing

Following the FCC database filing I reported on earlier this week fueling rumors of a next-gen Beats Studio Buds version, those eagle-eyed guys at MacRumors spotted a listing on Amazon for the Beats Studio Buds Plus (opens in new tab).

The Amazon listing page that appeared earlier today for the Beats Studio Buds Plus has now been removed, but the MacRumors report says that the earbuds were listed with a May 18 release date and a $169 price.

Accidental or not, it's important to point out that the listing comes ahead of any official announcement or comment from Apple about the new Beats addition, but here's everything we know so far.

Beats Studio Buds Plus: Design

The thorough listing mentioned that the Studio Buds Plus will be available in a new transparent design option (pictured). This new color option is very much on trend, and I'd expect it to show off the bud's internal workings in a similar way to the design of the Nothing Ear (2) earbuds.

Going by the image I've seen, the overall shape and styling of the new Studio Buds Plus doesn't appear to have changed, and the design looks similar to the original Beats Studio Buds launched in 2021. According to the listing, the Beats Studio Buds Plus earbuds will also be available in black, and ivory. So far, there's been no mention of the Plus version being available in black with gold accents, as we'd previously mentioned. But time will tell.

Beats Studio Buds Plus: Improved ANC and battery life

Some of the features spotted in the Amazon listing suggests that the new Plus version sports larger microphones and air vent changes, and claims improved active noise cancellation and a Transparency mode that's twice as effective. Battery life also looks to have been improved, and the Studio Buds Plus listing on Amazon claimed up to 36 hours of total listening time with the included USB-C charging case. By comparison, the original Studio Buds give 24 hours total playtime.

Although the listing didn't appear to mention battery life for the earbuds themselves, it feels safe to imagine that this has been increased from 5 hours on the original to 6 hours for the new version.

Beats Studio Buds: Fit and durability

According to the listing, the Studio Buds Plus retain the IPX4-rated water resistance of the original and will be available with XS, S, M, and L ear tip size options to fit all kinds of ears.

Additionally, it looks as though features like spatial audio, audio sharing, automatic device switching, “Hey Siri”, and Find My support are all on board, just like AirPods and other Beats wireless earbuds.



Beats Studio Buds Plus: Outlook

It's unclear when Apple plans to announce the earbuds, but it's certainly looking increasingly likely that they will launch in mid-May. There's no information on whether the original Studio Buds, priced at $149, will be replaced by the Plus model, or whether they will continue alongside the Plus.

Despite the Amazon listing page being removed for the Beats Studio Buds Plus, given that it did appear to reveal comprehensive details about the next-gen model, it's very likely to reappear as soon as Apple is able to handle pre-orders.