Arlo’s new video doorbell and security cameras are a lot cheaper, shoot in 2K

Arlo is refreshing its two-year-old video doorbell by introducing not one, but two new models that better integrate with the company's new home security system — and come at a lower price.

In addition, the company is updating two of its outdoor cameras, as well as its indoor security camera, with new features and capabilities. Here's what's coming with each of them, how much they cost, and when they'll be available.

Arlo Video Doorbell (2nd generation)

Similar to Arlo's current video doorbell, the second-gen model will have a 180-degree diagonal field of view, so that you'll be better able to see packaged at your front door. While not as comprehensive as the Eufy Dual video doorbell, it's on a par with what you can get with the Nest Doorbell and the Ring Battery Video Doorbell. As with Arlo's earlier video doorbells, this model can be either hardwired or run off battery power.

However, the new Arlo video doorbell will have an integrated siren, which you can trigger from the Arlo app, or automatically. And, the doorbell will work with Arlo's new Security Tag 3, so that you can arm and disarm the system merely by tapping the tag to the doorbell.

Last, the video doorbell will be offered in two resolutions: a 1080p model will cost $79.99, while a 2K model will cost $129.99. Both are available for pre-order, and should ship by early October.

Arlo Essential Outdoor XL camera (2nd gen)

(Image credit: Arlo)

Like Arlo's current XL cameras, the 2nd-gen Essential Outdoor XL camera offers longer battery life than its non-XL counterparts — in this case, you're getting up to four times as long as charge, which means fewer trips to the charger. Of course, you can also connect any of Arlo's cameras to a solar panel, and all of the current accessories should work with the new models.

The Essential Outdoor XL has a 130-degree field of view, and a built in spotlight and siren. It also has color night vision, and will cost $99.99 for the 1080p version and $149.99 for the 2K resolution model.

Arlo Essential Outdoor Camera (2nd gen)

(Image credit: Arlo)

This is the same as the XL model, only with one-quarter the battery life. If you want the 1080p version, it will cost $49.99, while the 2K model will be just $99.99. That's pretty significant, bringing the camera to a price as inexpensive as some of the best budget security cameras from Blink and Ring. To be fair, Arlo has a more expensive security camera subscription plan than the other services, so it may end up costing more in the long run. However, few of its competitors offer 2K camera resolutions.

Arlo Essential Indoor Camera (2nd gen)

(Image credit: Arlo)

The majority of Arlo's cameras are designed to be used outdoors, but it does have one indoor camera, which is also getting an upgrade. Like the original, the 2nd gen camera has an automated privacy shield, which you can open and close via the Arlo app. Also like the original, it has a 130-degree field of view, night vision, two-way talk, and a built-in siren.

However, its price is dropping dramatically: The original indoor camera sold for $99 and was recently discounted to $59; the 2nd-gen model will cost $39.99 for the 1080p model, and $79.99 for the 2K version.

Arlo security camera: Analysis

Arlo isn't doing anything dramatically new with its 2nd-generation doorbell or security cameras. However, it is making a stronger play for the budget security camera market, which has been dominated by Blink and Wyze. At the same time, Arlo is giving the option of either a low-cost camera, or one that's slightly more expensive, yet offers a much higher resolution.

By lowering the price of its hardware, Arlo is making a more aggressive push into the home security camera market, and hopes that the cheaper devices will help offset the cost of its subscription plan; currently, an annual plan for an unlimited number of Arlo cameras costs $99 per year, which gives you 30 days of recordings, plus animal, package, and person detection. By comparison, Nest's plan costs $80 a year. Ring's plan is also $99 per year, but stores up to 180 days of video, and Blink's plan (also $99/year) lets you save up to 60 days of video.

Still, among its competitors, only Arlo works with Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, IFTTT and HomeKit, making it the most platform-agnostic among the major security camera companies. That too could make the extra cost worth it.