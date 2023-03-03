Apple will test your Apple Watch Ultra to make sure it won’t break while diving

The Apple Watch Ultra is an ultra-rugged smartwatch built for adventures, and one key feature is the ability to turn the watch into a personal dive computer . Of course, this is wholly reliant on the watch’s seals staying intact. So, to avoid any unwanted underwater mishaps, Apple has made it clear users can request Depth And Water Seal Tests.

All the details about the test are available on a new Apple Support document (opens in new tab) (via MacRumors (opens in new tab)). It specifically says that the purpose is to ensure the depth gauge and seals are working correctly.

The Apple Watch Ultra is rated for depths up to 40 meters, but it relies on the watch and its seals being damage-free. The last thing you want is for your wearable to die on you mid-dive.

The testing isn’t the kind of thing that can be done at your local Apple Store, though. Instead you have to send the watch to Apple, who will test and return it in an average of 7 to 10 business days.

The support document outlines that the testing is available if you want to be 100% sure the depth gauge works, or if you’re worried about there being unseen damage. But Apple notes that it won’t perform the test if there’s any visible cracking or damage to the Apple Watch Ultra’s exterior. Those cracks could let water inside, especially if they’re on the front or back crystal. That problem would only be exacerbated at higher pressures, such as those experienced when you dive.

The document notes that any hidden damage may leave an Apple Watch Ultra “inoperable." If the device isn’t covered by warranty, or local consumer protection laws, you may end up with a replacement fee. Apple doesn’t specify how much this fee is, or even how much the test itself will cost, and it will likely depend on your current location.

So those points are worth bearing in mind if you ever feel like sending your watch off for a test for the sake of it.

It would be no less frustrating if you were planning on diving with the watch in the near future. However, it’s better for it to break during a testing session than the middle of a dive. You’ll end up with a replacement bill in both cases, but the former means your own life doesn’t end up at risk.

According to the document you can request a Depth and Water seal though the Apple Support website (opens in new tab). It’s not entirely clear how, though, since there’s no obvious option to ask for a test and search isn't particularly revealing. So you may have to resort to calling Apple or using the live chat feature.

That said if you ever plan on doing any diving with the Apple Watch Ultra, this service could prove invaluable. So it’s well worth checking out, and making sure your watch will remain functional when you dive beneath the waves.