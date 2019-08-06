Act Fast: 2019 iPad Mini Now $323

The new iPad Mini is the most powerful small tablet you can get. Powered by Apple's blazing fast A12 Bionic processor, this 7.9-inch tablet is as good with graphics-intensive iOS games as it is with streaming Netflix movies.

For a limited time, Rakuten has the 2019 iPad Mini on sale for $322.99 via coupon code "SAVE15". That's $77 cheaper than the Apple Store's price and the lowest price we've ever seen for Apple's tablet. (It's also $17 cheaper than the previous all-time low, which also came from Rakuten).

Apple iPad Mini (2019): was $399 now $322.99 @ Rakuten

The iPad Mini packs serious horsepower in a small tablet that you can take anywhere. Use coupon code "SAVE15" to drop its price to an all-time low of $322.99. View Deal

The Editor's Choice 2019 iPad Mini sports a brighter and more colorful screen than its predecessor. It also houses better cameras and can run a variety of augmented reality apps. Although it retains the iPad Mini 4's now outdated big-bezel design, it's new CPU helps it run circles around the competition.

In our Geekbench 4 test, which measures overall performance, the 2019 iPad Mini notched a multiscore of 11,515. That matches the performance of the iPhone XS, which happens to use the same CPU. By comparison, the 2018 iPad scored a 5,983 in the same test.

Rakuten's deal expires August 7 at 2:59am ET. The price is valid on the Gold model only, although you can use the coupon on any model.