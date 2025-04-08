Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live updates — U.K. pre-orders are selling out, U.S. pre-orders delayed and retailers to check now

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are currently live in the U.K. but in the U.S., pre-orders have been delayed following a statement from Nintendo citing "the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions."

While it's very much a holding pattern in the U.S., over in the U.K., the situation is live. Several major retailers began taking pre-orders shortly following last week's Switch 2 Direct. Most sold out in mere minutes, but we're already seeing restocks this week including at Argos and Smyths.

We've got years of combined experience tracking pre-orders and restocks for difficult-to-buy tech items, and down below we're bringing you the latest Nintendo Switch 2 updates from across the U.K. and U.S. to help you secure your console ahead of its confirmed June 5, 2025 launch date.

Nintendo Switch 2 U.K. pre-orders

Nintendo Switch 2 U.S. pre-orders

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are delayed indefinitely in the U.S. after being initially confirmed for April 8. For now, we're awaiting a new date.