Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live updates — U.K. pre-orders are selling out, U.S. pre-orders delayed and retailers to check now

Switch 2 pre-orders are live in the U.K.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders

1. U.K. pre-orders
2. U.S. pre-orders
3. Full pre-order listings
4. LIVE: Latest updates

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are currently live in the U.K. but in the U.S., pre-orders have been delayed following a statement from Nintendo citing "the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions."

While it's very much a holding pattern in the U.S., over in the U.K., the situation is live. Several major retailers began taking pre-orders shortly following last week's Switch 2 Direct. Most sold out in mere minutes, but we're already seeing restocks this week including at Argos and Smyths.

We've got years of combined experience tracking pre-orders and restocks for difficult-to-buy tech items, and down below we're bringing you the latest Nintendo Switch 2 updates from across the U.K. and U.S. to help you secure your console ahead of its confirmed June 5, 2025 launch date.

Nintendo Switch 2 U.K. pre-orders

Nintendo Switch 2 U.S. pre-orders

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are delayed indefinitely in the U.S. after being initially confirmed for April 8. For now, we're awaiting a new date.

LIVE: Latest Updates

Argos stock is sticking around

This could be a hopeful sign that supply might just keep up with demand because Argos' Switch 2 pre-orders are still available after almost 30 minutes. If you're late to the party, you've still got time to secure your Switch 2 at Argos now.

Switch 2 in stock at Argos!

We're only just live and we already have our first pre-order drop. Argos sold out of Switch 2 pre-orders last week, but it appears the retailer has found some more units behind the sofa as it's once again taking pre-orders, so head over and secure yours right now. This restock isn't likely to last very much longer so go, go, go...

