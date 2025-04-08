Live
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live updates — U.K. pre-orders are selling out, U.S. pre-orders delayed and retailers to check now
Switch 2 pre-orders are live in the U.K.
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are currently live in the U.K. but in the U.S., pre-orders have been delayed following a statement from Nintendo citing "the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions."
While it's very much a holding pattern in the U.S., over in the U.K., the situation is live. Several major retailers began taking pre-orders shortly following last week's Switch 2 Direct. Most sold out in mere minutes, but we're already seeing restocks this week including at Argos and Smyths.
We've got years of combined experience tracking pre-orders and restocks for difficult-to-buy tech items, and down below we're bringing you the latest Nintendo Switch 2 updates from across the U.K. and U.S. to help you secure your console ahead of its confirmed June 5, 2025 launch date.
Nintendo Switch 2 U.K. pre-orders
- My Nintendo Store: Request invitation
- Smyths: Click-and-collect pre-orders live
- Amazon: Check stock
- Argos: IN STOCK NOW
- Very: Check stock
- EE Store: Check stock
- Currys: In-store only
- John Lewis: Check stock
- ShopTo: Check stock
- GAME: Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2 U.S. pre-orders
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are delayed indefinitely in the U.S. after being initially confirmed for April 8. For now, we're awaiting a new date.
- Nintendo: check pre-order info
- Walmart: check pre-order info
- Amazon: check pre-order info
- GameStop: check pre-order info
- Dell: check pre-order info
- Best Buy: check pre-order info
LIVE: Latest Updates
Argos stock is sticking around
This could be a hopeful sign that supply might just keep up with demand because Argos' Switch 2 pre-orders are still available after almost 30 minutes. If you're late to the party, you've still got time to secure your Switch 2 at Argos now.
Switch 2 in stock at Argos!
- Switch 2: £395 @ Argos
- Switch 2 + Mario Kart: £429 @ Argos
We're only just live and we already have our first pre-order drop. Argos sold out of Switch 2 pre-orders last week, but it appears the retailer has found some more units behind the sofa as it's once again taking pre-orders, so head over and secure yours right now. This restock isn't likely to last very much longer so go, go, go...
