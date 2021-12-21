How to turn on Background Sounds in iOS 15 and ease your stress

Trending

iOS 15 offers a new ambient noise feature for focus and relaxation

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tucked away in the latest iOS 15 update is Background Sounds. This nifty function sits alongside the likes of Focus and Trends in Apple’s range of health and wellness features and is the perfect solution for those days when you need some background noise to focus or relax. 

Background Noise offers six different ambient noises options from the classics such as rain or the ocean sounds to various different pitches of white noise. There’s even an option to play background noise while also streaming music, podcasts or videos. Want to add tranquil rain sounds to your favorite easy-listening playlist? Background Sounds makes this possible in seconds. 

In our frequently overwhelming world, being able to focus or disconnect can be a surprisingly tricky task but the use of calming background noise has been proven to lower stress and even boost concentration. Here’s how to turn on Background Sounds in iOS 15. 

How to turn on Background Sounds in iOS 15 

1. Open Settings on your iOS 15 device.  

How to turn on Background Sounds in iOS 15 - open settings

(Image credit: Apple)

2. From the Settings menu scroll down and tap Accessibility 

How to turn on Background Sounds in iOS 15 - select accessibility

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Swipe down and select Audio/Visual from the Accessibility menu 

How to turn on Background Sounds in iOS 15 - select audio/visual

(Image credit: Apple)

4. From the Audio/Visual menu click Backgrounds Sounds 

How to turn on Background Sounds in iOS 15 - click background sounds

(Image credit: Apple)

5. Turn on Background Sounds using the slider at the top of the screen. 

How to turn on Background Sounds in iOS 15 - turn on background sounds

(Image credit: Apple)

6. Use the Sound tab to select different background noise options. You can also select the volume level of your chosen ambient sound as well as its volume when playing alongside other media using the sliders below.  

How to turn on Background Sounds in iOS 15 - select different background noise options

(Image credit: Apple)

7. (Optional) if you want quick access to Background Sounds you can add the Hearing feature to your Control Center. Just navigate to the Control Centre menu via Settings and add it from here.   

How to turn on Background Sounds in iOS 15 - add hearing to control centre

(Image credit: Apple)
Rory Mellon

Rory is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics including tech news, deals, gaming, streaming and more. When he’s not writing hot takes on the latest gaming hardware and streaming shows, he can be found watching a borderline unhealthy amount of movies and being thoroughly disappointed by his terrible football team. 
