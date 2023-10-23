Wondering how to check battery health on Steam Deck? It's only natural to want to know how the battery in your beloved Deck is fairing. All battery-powered devices will, eventually, succumb to battery degradation — even the best handheld gaming consoles are not immune.

However, if you are able to identify your Steam Deck's battery degrading, you can take steps to mitigate and slow that decline, primarily through how you charge and discharge the battery.

Thankfully, checking battery health on Steam Deck is easy, but it isn't exactly obvious. You can't check the battery health through the SteamOS Game Mode and instead must use the Desktop Mode. Don't worry, though, we're here to show you exactly how to do it. Read on to see how to check battery health on Steam Deck.

How to check battery health on Steam Deck

Firstly, you'll need to enter Desktop Mode. If you aren't sure how to do that, follow our guide on how to enable Desktop Mode on Steam Deck.

1. In Desktop Mode, select the battery icon (Image: © Future) In Desktop Mode, click or tap the battery icon in the bottom right hand corner of the task bar.

2. View Battery Health (Image: © Future) Now, in the window that pops up, look at the bottom of the list to view Battery Health.

